Highlights Roy Keane was reportedly headbutted by a fan at the Emirates Stadium during the Arsenal vs Manchester United match.

Micah Richards intervened and pushed the fan back to protect Keane, while Keane asked nearby staff to call the police.

The fan broke his nose in the confrontation and was later arrested but released on bail. Keane and Richards were left shaken by the incident.

More details have emerged after Roy Keane was reportedly headbutted by a fan at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday evening. Not long after the game, a short bit of footage emerged online in which Sky Sports colleague Micah Richards could be seen confronting what looks to be a member of the public. All the while, Keane can be seen also having words with the individual as well.

The initial clip was pretty short, so it was unclear what exactly had antagonised the two former players who now work as football pundits. However, an eyewitness told Express Sport: "The incident occurred shortly before the 90th-minute mark in the Highbury Bar for platinum members."

They continued: "The fan seemingly tried to head-butt Roy Keane. I then saw a mark between his eyebrows. Micah Richards stepped in and pushed the fan back against the door. I heard the altercation and I was shocked to see the individuals involved. Richards was very forceful at keeping the fan from attacking Keane and neither their security nor the door security could split the two apart. Keane was asking nearby staff to call the police. Additional security was called in and Richards and Keane followed until the fan was escorted downstairs via the escalator out of the building. Presumably, Keane and Richards then returned to their Sky Sports duties via the exit that they came in through next to where the video is shown. Afterwards, we noticed a small amount of blood on the floor on the route where the fan was led out. Seems like Micah Richards was acting as Roy Keane's bodyguard."

Fan breaks their nose after headbutting Roy Keane

Well, in a further development, as reported by The Sun, it has since been revealed that the fan who attacked Keane actually broke his nose during the confrontation. Indeed, the Arsenal supporter allegedly headbutted Keane when the former Man Utd captain celebrated Alejandro Garnacho’s late goal against the Gunners, which was, of course, soon ruled out by VAR for offside.

The fan, who is a £2,500 hospitality season ticket holder, was supposedly raging after hearing Keane's initial cheers from the punditry studio and the report goes on to say that friends of the man in question claim the Sky pundit hurled abuse at fans below him before he was later confronted when he made his way down for the pitchside analysis of the match. It must have been quite a nasty incident as witnesses claimed blood was left splattered on the ground of the West Stand of the Emirates Stadium. The man was later arrested but released on bail last night.

How is Roy Keane after the incident?

After initial reports emerged, a spokesperson for Sky Sports told the Mirror: "We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media." It was also noted that Richards was playing a peacemaker role in the moment, as the spokesperson added: "In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to diffuse a situation."

In another update in Sun Sport, it was reported that both Sky Sports pundits were left "left shaken following the incident".