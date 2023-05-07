Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun deserves a chance at the Emirates Stadium next season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old has been impressing out on loan in France, but he will face some difficult competition when he returns to England.

Arsenal news - Folarin Balogun

Balogun has spent the season at French club Stade Reims, where he's been surpassing expectations, going toe-to-toe with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lois Openda towards the top of the Ligue 1 goalscorer charts.

The England youth international has scored 18 league goals so far, putting him level with Openda and five behind Mbappe.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners are confident that Balogun will soon be worth more than £50m, and with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as centre-forward options, they could look to sell the young forward in the summer transfer window.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail have reported that Arsenal are interested in signing Lens striker Openda, which could signal the end of Balogun's time at the Emirates. Reports in Italy claim that he could cost in the region of £26m.

However, Jones has suggested that Arsenal should be giving Balogun a chance next season.

What has Jones said about Balogun?

Jones has claimed that rather than investing in a player like Openda, Balogun deserves at least a conversation to be involved in the first team next campaign.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't know enough about this exact player [Lois Openda] to get a gauge on whether he's a better option than Balogun. Obviously, I'll look into that more as we go down towards the end of the season.

"But, you would think that if you're going to go down this road, would it not be a good idea to go with Balogun first? He's got a good record - you have to say he deserves at least a shot at winning this over.

"So yeah, I would suggest that Balogun at least deserves a conversation before they go ahead with anything like that."

Is Balogun an upgrade on Nketiah and Jesus?

If you're strictly looking at goals, then Balogun is well ahead of the Arsenal duo.

As per FBref, Jesus and Nketiah have a combined 14 league goals this season, with Balogun sitting on 18 so far.

Of course, there is more to Jesus' game in particular, with the Brazilian providing five assists as well as offering a fair amount by defending from the front.

Jesus averages 1.2 tackles and 7.1 total duels won, according to Sofascore.

If you're looking for a player to thrive on the creativity of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli, then Balogun could be the man Arsenal need next season.