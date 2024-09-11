Arsenal's preparation for Sunday's pivotal clash with Tottenham Hotspur continues to suffer setbacks, with Martin Odegaard's injury sustained on international duty compounded by the appointment of the officials for the derby, with journalist Charles Watts joking about Jarred Gillet and Stuart Attwell taking charge against Spurs representing more negative news for the North Londoners.

The Gunners are expected to compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title once again this season, and have experienced a mixed start to their pursuit of securing the trophy. Victories over Wolves and Aston Villa were overshadowed by a draw against Brighton, marred by a red card for Declan Rice - with damning footage showing a new angle which has created more confusion around the incident.

Rice is now suspended for the encounter with Ange Postecoglou's side, while Mikel Merino is ruled out and Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori are doubts.

Watts: The News Just Keeps Getting Better and Better

Arsenal are beginning to look depleted in midfield

With Manchester City likely to exceed 90 points once again this season, the margin of error for Mikel Arteta's team if they want the elusive piece of silverware is certainly slim. Dropped points against Brighton have already dented their hopes, and tough away trips to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Etihad await next week.

The London giants travel to their neighbours' stomping ground without star midfielder Rice, while new signing Mikel Merino suffered a shoulder injury in his first training session with the club, with his return date confirmed as late October.

Meanwhile, Odegaard reportedly sprained his ankle in a collision against Austria for Norway on Monday night, with the Norwegian manager providing an update on the incident, saying 'it didn't look good'. The playmaker may now also miss the trip to Tottenham.

Calafiori has returned to Arsenal's training ground to undergo examinations after suffering a freak injury during Italy's 3-1 win over France. As a result of all these setbacks, the Gunners' squad looks thin ahead of the derby, with their midfield particularly light on options.

Gillet has been appointed referee for the game, with Atwell on VAR, news that Arsenal correspondent Watts believes rubs salt in the wounds:

Arsenal travel to Bergamo to face Atalanta after their journey east of Islington, just three days before the momentous clash with Manchester City.

Arteta's Record as Arsenal Manager Matches Managed 234 Wins 142 Draws 35 Losses 57 Win Percentage 61% Honours FA Cup 2020, Community Shield 2020, Community Shield 2023

Vieira Loan Has no Buy Option

The midfielder has gone to Porto for the season

While Arsenal are potentially facing a North London derby without Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard, the club did allow midfielder Fabio Vieira to join Porto on loan for the season, a player they could perhaps do with at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Portuguese was granted the opportunity to develop in his home nation, re-signing for the club he initially arrived at the Emirates from.

While the temporary stint could look to have spelled the end for Vieira at Arsenal, it's said that his future is in fact not over. Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the loan deal does not include an option to buy, and that the 24-year-old could be in Arteta's plans next season.

