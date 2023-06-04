Arsenal target Joao Cancelo might not be the player Mikel Arteta needs, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Arteta has worked with Cancelo before, so the links shouldn't be too surprising.

Arsenal transfer news - Joao Cancelo

Cancelo signed for Manchester City from Juventus for a fee of around £60m, according to the BBC.

It didn't quite work out for Cancelo under Pep Guardiola this season, however, and he was sent out on loan to Bayern Munich during the January transfer window.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Cancelo's future at Man City is now uncertain, with Bayern also unwilling to trigger their buy option clause.

Now, according to the Evening Standard, Arteta is interested in bringing Cancelo to the Emirates Stadium.

Whether City would be interested in selling Arsenal another player remains to be seen.

The Gunners signed Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus at the beginning of the season, ultimately leading to the north London club competing with City for the Premier League title.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has suggested that City may never sell a player to Arsenal ever again.

He said: "Pep and Manchester City will never sell a player to Arsenal ever again. The reason why Oleksandr Zinchenko was sold to Arsenal is because of Pep’s mate - and he didn’t feel Arsenal were a threat.”

Arsenal are also reportedly interested in signing German international Ilkay Gundogan, who will be leaving City on a free transfer as things stands, with his contract set to expire.

What has Brown said about Cancelo?

Brown has questioned whether Cancelo is the man Arsenal need.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I have slight reservations about Cancelo. I'm not really sure he's exactly what Arsenal need or how firm their pursuit of him is or how firm their interest might be. But, I think Gundogan certainly would be a great signing for Arsenal."

Would Cancelo be a good signing for Arsenal?

The Gunners could need additional cover in defence heading into next season.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Kieran Tierney will leave the club in the next few months.

Although Cancelo may have struggled at City this campaign, there's no doubting that he can contribute significantly to this Arsenal side, especially in an attacking sense.

The Portuguese international has scored 18 goals and provided 64 assists throughout his career, according to Transfermarkt - an impressive return for a full-back.