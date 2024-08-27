Arsenal are reportedly looking to secure the signature of Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger Nico Williams before the end of the window but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMEPSORT, has poured cold water on the rumours, suggesting that Mikel Arteta and Co are unlikely to sign a ‘super big name’.

Looking to pip Manchester City at the third time of trying, the Spanish tactician and his men have started the new Premier League campaign with a point to prove, beating both Wolverhampton Wanderers and top four hopefuls Aston Villa 2-0 – but they are still looking to add further bodies after signing Riccardo Calafiori and David Raya.

Related Crystal Palace Agree Personal Terms With Eddie Nketiah The Eagles are coming close to an agreement with Arsenal over the striker.

Arsenal Latest: Nico Williams

Gunners eyeing late, ambitious move

Close

After playing a starring role in Spain’s Euro 2024-winning campaign, Williams has piqued the interest of some of Europe’s biggest clubs – Barcelona and Arsenal included – as he ponders over whether to stay at his boyhood club or move onto pastures new.

Last term alone, the Pamplona-born ace set the tone on the left of Athletic Bilbao’s attacking constellation by scoring eight goals and 19 assists across 37 games in all competitions, thus piquing the interest of his would-be buyers.

GIVEMEPSORT Key Statistic: Williams became the only player to score, assist and complete 100% of his passes at a European Championships against Georgia.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Gunners have set their sights on making an ambitious, late move for Williams this summer as they look to add more firepower to their forward line before the fast-approaching deadline, but it will not be as easy with such little time left.

A fond admirer of the Spanish winger, the north Londoners have not been ruled out of the race for the 22-year-old’s signature, Arsenal expert Charles Watts exclusively told CaughtOffside, as they eye his £49 million-worth release clause.

Romano: Williams Move to Arsenal Unlikely

Arteta is not eyeing a ‘super big name’ like the Spaniard

On the current state of affairs surrounding William’s potential switch to the Emirates, the ever-reliable Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Williams’ prospective move to north London is unlikely. Insisting that Arteta and his entourage are not looking to make a marquee summer signing, the transfer expert said that his move is not realistic. Romano said:

"I don't think it's going to be a super big name like Nico Williams. I don't think Nico will be on the move. I saw many reports this week on Arsenal and Nico Williams, but it's not realistic at all from what I'm hearing."

Wolves Table Loan Offer for Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale

Goalkeeper contracted until the summer of 2026

Close

In terms of prospective outgoings, Arsenal outcast Aaron Ramsdale could be on the chopping block, especially given – as alluded to earlier – Raya’s move to north London has been made permanent.

Per a report from MailOnline, Gary O’Neil’s Wolves have lodged an offer – an initial loan with an option to buy at the end of 2024/25 – for the 26-year-old, who has two years left to run on his current £120,000-per-week deal.

Aaron Ramsdale - Premier League Statistics Statistic Output Appearances 153 Clean sheets 38 Goals conceded 212 Saves 470 Errors leading to goal 6

With Wolves willing to listen to offers for a struggling Jose Sa, Ramsdale’s experience in the English top flight – combined with his favourable age for a glovesman – could make him the perfect replacement for the ageing Portuguese.

All statistics per the Premier League official website - correct as of 27/08/2024