Arsenal appreciate Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams, with Mikel Arteta a big fan of the Spanish winger, but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that it's not an easy deal to do in January, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Many Arsenal supporters will be hoping to see a new attacker arrive through the door in the January transfer window, especially after Gabriel Jesus appeared to pick up a serious injury against Manchester United at the weekend. Bukayo Saka is also on the treatment table, and the Gunners are struggling with inconsistent form at the moment.

Williams is a hot topic in the January transfer market, with many clubs understandably admiring the player. The Spanish attacker is flourishing in a top league at a young age, and he's far from reaching his full potential just yet.

Romano: Arsenal Admire Nico Williams

A deal won't be easy for the Gunners

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that Athletic Bilbao forward Williams is a player that Arsenal admire and is on their shortlist. Arteta in particular is a big fan of the Spanish international, but any deal is likely to be expensive in terms of salary and paying the fee to get him out of Bilbao.

The respected journalist confirms that it's not going to be an easy deal for the Gunners to do during the January transfer window. Romano has suggested that Williams is 'one of the most appreciated' players on Arsenal's list, so it will be interesting to see if they make a move later this month.

Nico Williams vs Gabriel Martinelli Respective Leagues (2024-25) Nico Williams Gabriel Martinelli Appearances 17 18 Goals 1 5 Expected Goals (xG) 2.38 3.39 Assists 3 2 Big Chances Created 4 3 Key Passes 1.8 1.2 Successful Dribbles 2.2 (39%) 1.1 (36%) Ground Duels Won 4.8 (43%) 2.6 (38%)

Williams is capable of playing on either side of attack, meaning he could provide cover for Saka on the right, or even play with the England international on the opposite flank. The 22-year-old really made a name for himself during the Euro 2024, helping Spain lift the trophy, and it would be no surprise if there were a long list of clubs looking to secure his signature over the next couple of transfer windows.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 13/01/2025.