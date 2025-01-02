Arsenal are admirers of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who is a long-term target, and according to the MailOnline, his £50m release clause is 'well within' their budget for the January transfer window.

Adding another forward to Mikel Arteta's squad appears to be a priority for the Gunners for the winter window, with Bukayo Saka's injury potentially pushing them to pull the trigger on a new signing. Arteta has a lack of cover on the right-hand side of attack for when Saka does get injured, and he's now been ruled out for a few months.

Williams is a player who could be heading through the exit door over the next few months due to a reasonable release clause in his contract. The 22-year-old is flourishing for the La Liga outfit, and is far from reaching his full potential.

Williams a 'Long-Term' Target for Arsenal

He has a £50m release clause

According to a report from MailOnline, Williams is a player who is admired at Arsenal and has been a long-term target for the north London outfit. It's understood that his release clause stands at around £50m, which is considered 'well within' their budget for the January transfer window.

The report claims that there is some doubt over whether Williams would be willing to depart in the middle of the season, so it will be interesting to see whether the Gunners will try their luck this month. Williams has predominantly played on the right-hand side of attack during his career, but is also more than comfortable on the opposite flank.

His versatility could make him a useful option for Arteta, providing cover on either side. There's an argument to suggest that he could come in and make the left-hand side his own, with Saka on the opposite side when he is back fit and available.

Williams, described as 'absolutely frightening' by BBC reporter John Bennett during the World Cup, starred for Spain in the tournament, and he now has a host of clubs who will be considering pushing the button to sign him due to his reasonably priced release clause.