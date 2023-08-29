Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe “has no future at the club”, as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with the level of interest in him in the final week of the transfer window.

Mikel Arteta aims to create a Gunners squad capable of challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title again this term.

Arsenal transfer news – Nicolas Pepe

Pepe’s move to Arsenal from Lille simply hasn’t worked out for either party, as the winger enters the final year of his £140,000 per-week contract. The Ivory Coast international joined the Gunners for a then club-record fee of £72m in the summer of 2019, hoping to prove himself on the Premier League stage. However, after initially struggling to break into the side under Unai Emery, the Basque head coach was sacked and replaced by Arteta, who was also reluctant to allow Pepe to showcase his talent in England.

Last season, the wide man was loaned back to Ligue 1, plying his trade for OGC Nice, where he provided nine goal contributions in 28 appearances. However, the 28-year-old returned to the Emirates Stadium this summer, failing to make a single appearance this term as the club and player look to move on from the disappointing transfer.

According to FussballTransfers, Pepe has garnered interest from German and Saudi clubs in the closing days of the transfer window. This comes after RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins claimed that Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas were interested in the attacker’s signature. However, a move never transpired after Pepe turned down the possibility of moving to Istanbul. But with German and Saudi interest increasing for his services, Arsenal hope they can recoup a small transfer fee for the flop rather than allow him to leave for free next summer.

Nicolas Pepe - Arsenal Stats Appearances 112 Goals 27 Assists 21 Yellow cards 5 Red cards 1 All stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Brown said about Arsenal and Pepe?

Brown claims that Arsenal may have to “cut their losses” to find Pepe a new home, though there hasn’t been much interest in the winger this summer.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “Yeah, Arsenal are quite willing to let Pepe go. They might have to cut their losses there to find him a new home. We'll see how things work out, but he has no future at the club and knows it. So, it wouldn't be a surprise if he left before the window closes, but there has not been a lot of interest in him.”

Who else could Arsenal sell this summer?

Pepe is not the only player who could leave the Emirates Stadium before Friday’s transfer window deadline. According to Hawkins, Gunners striker Folarin Balogun expects to undergo a medical at Monaco today, ahead of an initial €45m (£39m) move back to Ligue 1 this summer.

Meanwhile, the MailOnline claim that Chelsea are weighing up a move for Emile Smith-Rowe, as the north London outfit aim to keep hold of their top talent this week. And Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Aston Villa to move for Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares, who could be deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium.