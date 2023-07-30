Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe could go down the same path as Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar are evaluating potential changes to the Gunners squad ahead of next month’s Premier League kick-off.

Arsenal transfer news – Nicolas Pepe

After spending last season on loan back in Ligue 1 with OGC Nice, Pepe has returned to the Emirates Stadium, where his future looks uncertain at best.

The 33-cap Ivory Coast international produced nine goal contributions in 28 appearances for the French outfit, hardly boosting his transfer value during the summer transfer market.

But the Gunners will look to sell Pepe this summer, given his £140,000 per-week contract expires next summer, meaning this could be their last chance to secure any transfer fee for the disappointing wide man.

The 28-year-old signed for Arsenal in the summer of 2019 from Lille in a deal worth £72m, a then-club record fee for the north London outfit.

However, a disappointing 25 goal contributions in 80 Premier League appearances hasn’t provided much return on an excessive layout from the club from the capital, who will look to shift the high-earner in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

According to reports, Pepe has been training alone upon his return to Arsenal and could leave the Emirates Stadium before the market ends.

Meanwhile, The Mirror reports the club will allow the winger to leave for free this summer if they can’t find a suitable move for the underwhelming signing.

Jones has also suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Pepe has been “one of the worst transfers” in Arsenal’s history, given his lack of value for money.

And the journalist believes Arsenal should cut their losses as they did with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil, who left the club on free transfers.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Pepe?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “If he hadn’t been so expensive or had such expectations, I think it could have gone differently for him, but Arsenal committed at a value way above what they should have paid. It ended up being double what he was truly worth.

“So, here we have the new Ozil, the new Aubameyang for Arsenal. They cut their losses with those players, and it’s probably time to go down the same path.”

What next for Arsenal?

After welcoming Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice to the Emirates Stadium this summer, Arteta’s focus could now shift to moving players out of the door.

According to journalist Paul Brown, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Arteta may not stand in the way of centre-back Rob Holding leaving the club, given the reinforcements made to the Spaniard’s backline.

Meanwhile, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GMS that Arsenal scouts have been impressed by Dinamo Zagreb youngster Martin Baturina but has suggested it’s unlikely the Gunners will acquire his services this summer.

And journalist Ben Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that the north London giants are “genuinely interested” in Ajax and Ghana star Mohammed Kudus, who can play anywhere across the frontline.