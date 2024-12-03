Key Takeaways Arsenal's transfer business has dramatically improved in recent years after some horror signings under Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery's watch.

Nicolas Pepe became the Gunners' record signing in 2019, arriving from Lille for £72 million.

Pepe faced challenges when Mikel Arteta replaced Emery just months after his arrival and became affected by online criticism.

Arsenal are a club who have dramatically improved in the transfer market in previous windows. The Gunners fell into a habit of paying big transfer fees and eye-watering wages for players who weren't up to the standard of a title-hopeful side.

As a result, the north London club slipped from a regular Champions League outfit to the fringes of European qualification. The end of the Arsene Wenger era at the Emirates and Unai Emery's underwhelming spell in charge brought some of the most disappointing signings in the club's history.

One of the big-money arrivals under Emery - Nicolas Pepe - went on to be named one of the biggest flops in Premier League history. After impressing for Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille in the 2018/19 season, the Ivorian winger made the move to Arsenal for £72 million, making him the Gunners' most expensive acquisition ever. According to the Metro, he actually cost significantly more than £100 million in total fees and wages during his time at the club.

Nicolas Pepe's Arsenal Career

It wasn't as bad as many would remember

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

While many look back on the signing negatively, the numbers suggest the French-born wide player had a more fruitful spell in England than many remember. In 112 games, Pep found the net 27 times and registered a further 21 assists. Spending a lot of his time at the club as a back-up option, this is still a respectable contribution at the business end.

Just 24 years old at the time of his 2019 transfer, Pepe recently told The Athletic: "When a club pays that much for you, the little details don’t matter. I was young; it was the first time I had left France to play abroad. I had to adapt in lots of ways, but people don’t see that. They only see what happens on the pitch."

"Automatically, the first player to be criticised is the one that cost a lot of money. You have to be getting goals and assists, goals and assists. People expected 30, 35, 40 goals a season. But it was only Messi and Ronaldo who did that," the Ivory Coast international added.

Related Ranking Arsenal's 11 Best Transfer Windows in History The Gunners have signed some of the best players the Premier League has ever seen.

Feeling his lofty price tag ultimately cost him, Pepe continued: "Arsenal spent a lot of money on me and I paid the price for it." Another factor that may not have gone in his favour is that the manager who signed him was sacked just months after he arrived from France. Speaking about Emery, Pepe stated:

"He told me exactly what he was looking for, everything he would expect from me if I joined Arsenal. He spoke about tactics, what he wanted from me, where he was going to play me, how I could expect to improve under him. Loads of detail. And although he’s not a great French speaker, he spoke to me in French for a whole hour. It was a small thing, but it impressed me. I felt his desire to work with me. "That’s why I signed. It wasn’t the club, it was the coach. When someone wants you like that, you go."

Nicolas Pepe on Mikel Arteta

Online criticism also got to the talented winger

Close

Following Emery's dismissal in late 2019, Arsenal brought in former captain Mikel Arteta to steer the ship forward. This is where Pepe's game time started to take a nose dive, as he was eventually restricted to appearances in cup competitions.

Airing his frustrations under the Spanish tactician, Pepe said: "With Arteta, it wasn’t… well, it was good at the start. After that, the confidence wasn’t really there. I got less and less game time, so there was some frustration. I’m not someone who likes being on the bench every week without justification or explanation. So yeah, that’s something that created some tension."

Related 11 Best African Players in Arsenal History (Ranked) Many African players have represented Arsenal throughout their history. We look at the best eleven players to play for the Gunners.

Not only was he growing frustrated with the way he was being managed, but the electric winger also started to take more notice of outside criticisms of his game. Highlighting the impact social media can have on modern players, he explained:

"I saw a lot of nasty comments. When you see what people think of you, it affects you and your family, whether you like it or not. "I’m a player who takes risks. But when you have all that in your head, you try not to be too daring. I didn’t want to make a certain pass or try a dribble because I knew that people would get on my back if I did. So you do the minimum: control the ball, look for someone who is unmarked, maybe pass sideways or backwards."

Having failed to reach the heights expected of him in the Premier League, he eventually departed on a free transfer in 2023, joining Turkish Super Lig outfit Tranbzonspor. After being released in 2024, Pepe was on the move again to join La Liga giants Villarreal.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-12-24.