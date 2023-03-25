Arsenal paid 'over the odds' for Nicolas Pepe from Lille in a transfer that 'hasn't worked' at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Ivory Coast international joined the Gunners for a club-record fee of £72 million back in 2019 and is currently out on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

Arsenal latest news - Nicolas Pepe

Lately, The Sun have revealed that Arsenal could terminate Pepe's contract to get him off the wage bill, in light of him attracting no offers from prospective suitors.

The 27-year-old reportedly earns around £140,000 per week from his parent club and still has one more year left to run on his deal in North London before it expires in the summer of 2024.

Nice have suggested that they may be willing to keep Pepe at the Allianz Riviera permanently; however, there has been no indication that they will pay a fee for the player.

Mikel Arteta has made it clear that the former Lille winger is not in his thinking, though no forthcoming bids have arisen which could lead Gunners chiefs to pay up at least some of the £7 million he is due to earn between now and next summer.

What has Paul Brown said about Nicolas Pepe?

Journalist Brown believes that Arsenal will push hard to try and sanction an exit for Pepe in the summer transfer window.

Brown told GMS: "Not really; I think they've accepted that that's a transfer that hasn't worked. They paid ridiculously over the odds for him and I think they'll try quite hard to find him a new home in the summer."

What are Nicolas Pepe's stats this season?

Over in France, Pepe has enjoyed a decent season on loan at Nice, registering eight goals and one assist from 25 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

FBRef also note that the tricky winger has performed 72 shot-creating actions this campaign, showing his ability to create chances for himself and others from fairly innocuous passages of play.

In his time at Arsenal, consistency was his main problem despite having obvious talent, though he still yielded 27 goals and 21 assists from 112 outings in North London.

Looking ahead, it seems like his time is well and truly up at the Emirates Stadium, given that the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith-Rowe sit well above Pepe in the pecking order.

Once he returns from his loan spell, cashing in or coming to a mutual termination agreement concerning his contract may be the most amicable option for both parties.