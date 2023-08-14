Arsenal have Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella 'on their list', with journalist Paul Brown revealing to GIVEMESPORT how likely a move to the Emirates Stadium is.

Mikel Arteta has overseen somewhat of a mini-overhaul this summer, with key players having left and big-money replacements having been signed.

Arsenal transfer news - Nicolo Barella

It was far from the perfect performance to kick the new season off for Arsenal, as they were forced to work for the three points against relegation candidate Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka saw Arsenal race to a two-goal advantage before Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi clawed one back for the visitors in the second half.

While it may have set up a nervy finish at the Emirates, the title hopefuls were able to hold on for the win, despite some visible frailties.

Match of the Day pundit Micah Richards highlighted Arsenal's sluggish attempts at moving the ball from side to side during their buildup play, hinting a metronomic midfielder might be needed in their squad.

Of course, Barella would provide such a skill, with the north Londoners having been linked to the Inter Milan midfielder's signature in recent days.

Reports from Italy detail Arsenal's interest as genuine, despite earlier claims in the transfer window that a fee of £68 million could be needed for Inter Milan to consider a sale.

What has Paul Brown said about Nicolo Barella to Arsenal?

When quizzed on the latest update in regard to Arsenal's interest in Barella, journalist Brown admitted Mikel Arteta would love to add him to his squad, but questioned whether the Gunners would have the finances available.

On the midfield maestro, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “Arteta told us on Friday that he wasn't expecting any more business to be done, unless something unforeseen happens or a player leaves the club.

“So I think another midfield signing entirely depends on whether a midfielder is sold really, or if an offer comes in and Arsenal decide that it's right for them to take it.

“I don't think that they're close to signing Barella, I don't think they're pushing very hard really for that one.

“But he is someone I think they quite like and someone who's on their list. But like I say, I think any more incomings rely on outgoings now at Arsenal.”

What's next for Arsenal this summer?

While hopes of a Barella addition remain slim, it doesn't mean to say they're totally ruled out, with plenty of time remaining between now and the end of the window.

One avenue they could go down in order to raise funds is by sanctioning the sale of Folarin Balogun, who has informed the Arsenal hierarchy that he wants out this summer.

Monaco have previously seen a bid rejected for the striker, with West Ham United also believed to have shown an interest.

Elsewhere, fullback Kieran Tierney is being linked with a move away from the Emirates, but progression on such a deal is reportedly stalling due to the Gunners preferring a permanent sale instead of a loan deal.