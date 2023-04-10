Arsenal may begin to look elsewhere as Arteta may not be totally convinced by Youri Tielemans, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The North London side have guaranteed Champions League football for next season and will be looking for world-beating additions to contend with some of Europe's elite clubs.

Arsenal transfer latest - Youri Tielemans

Recently, there have been discussions between Arsenal and Tielemans' representatives over a prospective deal, according to TEAMtalk.

The reports, however, believe that his heightened wage demands may put a potential deal in danger. Tielemans currently earns £120k-a-week but will be looking for an increase if a move comes to fruition.

Tieleman’s contract with Leicester is set to expire at the end of this season, which means all parties will be on red alert. The 25-year-old midfielder looks set to leave the King Power stadium for free this summer.

Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United were also potentially interested in signing the 25-year-old as a cheap alternative to their midfield struggles.

What has Dean Jones said about Youri Tielemans?

Jones believes that Arsenal boss Arteta will soon begin to look elsewhere as Tielemans drops off his list of targets.

As his side are guaranteed Champions League football next season, Jones claims that Arteta may not be convinced Tielemans can play at that level.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “They’re now going to the Champions League and yeah, that’s a place where Tielemans wants to be and that’s why he’s been pushing to leave Leicester for a long time now because he believes that’s his stage.

“But he’s got to prove that and Brendan Rodgers I don’t think was ever convinced that he was a Champions League player while he was at Leicester. And I’m not sure that Mikel Arteta will be totally convinced that he can trust Tielemans as that player either. I think Arsenal will start to look elsewhere.”

What would Youri Tielemans bring to Arsenal?

Both clubs are like chalk and cheese at the minute, with Mikel Arteta’s high-flying outfit comfortably at the summit of the table, and the Foxes at the other end, occupying 19th place, just two points adrift of the bottom.

Tielemans has, however, been a standout star despite Leicester’s woes.

He has played 7.49 progressive passes per game and is in the top 86% percentile for passes attempted, according to FBref.

The Belgian midfielder also completes 2.69 tackles and 1.59 interceptions per game.

Although unlikely as a £12m Jorginho was ahead of him in Arteta’s transfer plans in January, securing a highly rated Tielemans for free would be clever business.