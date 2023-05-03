Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is unlikely to be sold this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are currently being linked with a host of players in the 30-year-old's position, but Jones says they're looking to sign extra bodies and not replacements.

Arsenal transfer news — Granit Xhaka

There's been some talk about Xhaka potentially leaving the Emirates in the next transfer window.

The MailOnline recently reported that Arsenal are prepared to listen to offers for the Switzerland international and his team-mate Kieran Tierney.

Xhaka joined the Gunners from Borussia Mönchengladbach for around £30m back in 2016, according to Sky Sports.

In terms of potential incomings this summer, Arsenal have been linked with West Ham's Declan Rice and Brighton's Moisés Caicedo. As per The Telegraph, the north London club are interested in both players.

What has Dean Jones said about Granit Xhaka and Arsenal?

Jones doesn't think Arsenal's plan to sign other midfielders should have too much of an impact on Xhaka's future at the Emirates.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think we should remember this is about making the squad deeper and not replacing people, so I don't think that Xhaka is about to be sold just because Arsenal are looking at new midfielders now."

Who could leave Arsenal in the summer?

While it looks like Xhaka could stay at Arsenal beyond this season, one player who may depart Mikel Arteta's squad before the beginning of the next campaign is Emile Smith Rowe.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT last month that a move to Aston Villa is "definitely one that could happen in the summer".

It's been a far from memorable campaign for Smith Rowe, with the attacking midfielder having managed to make just 10 appearances in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt.

He's yet to score a goal in the competition this term and has struggled to stay fit, but the England international is still a talented young player.

Last season, he registered 10 goals in the Premier League and managed one dribble per game (via WhoScored).

"He knows how much we love him, and we know how much we missed him and how much we need his qualities," Arteta was quoted as saying by talkSPORT in March.

Arsenal, however, have made significant progress in his absence. If Arteta can no longer guarantee him regular playing time, then perhaps a transfer or loan could happen this summer.