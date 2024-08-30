Chelsea exile Raheem Sterling has been linked with several names across Europe following his omission from the Chelsea squad this summer, and journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively informed GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are not ruling out a bid for the England veteran.

Sterling, 29, has been informed by new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca that he is not in his plans this season, leading to the club searching for a solution to his Stamford Bridge predicament this summer.

Now, on Deadline Day, Arsenal are told to not be ruling out a move for the winger, as revealed to us by Jacobs.

Arsenal "Not Ruling Out" Sterling Move

The 29-year-old is not in Chelsea's plans

Raheem Sterling - who cost Chelsea £50m - has not been included in Enzo Maresca's first-team plans this season, leading to many around Europe keeping tabs on his situation ahead of a potential exit route for the 29-year-old.

Though he has already turned out for three of the Premier League's "big six", Arsenal are one such club, with Jacobs claiming to us that they will be "opportunistic" today, and are not ruling out a move for his services:

" [On] Sterling and Arsenal, he's still not being ruled out by Arsenal, and they're going to be opportunistic in the final hours of the window."

Arsenal Look Into Coman Move

The Frenchman may be leaving Munich today

Another wide option that Arsenal may be looking further into today is Bayern Munich and France winger Kinglsey Coman, with the 28-year-old potentially departing the Bundesliga before the window slams shut, according to Sami Mokbel.

Coman has won a league title in every single season of his career, apart from last season, along spells with Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich, if only a good omen for Arsenal to finally topple Manchester City this season.

Arsenal, if they were to make a move, would face stern competition from the wages on offer from Saudi-Arabian club Al-Hilal, who are also interested in his services.