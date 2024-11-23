Arsenal and Nottingham Forest will go head-to-head at the Emirates Stadium when they return to Premier League action this weekend, as both teams look to close the gap on the teams above them in the table.

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea before the international break in their last outing, while Forest suffered a 3-1 defeat at home against Newcastle, leaving both teams on 19 points in fourth and fifth place respectively coming into this game.

Both sides have got some injury issues ahead of the game, and as a result there are question marks about how they could set up. This is how GIVEMESPORT expect both sides to line up.

Arsenal Team News

Ben White ruled out after surgery

Mikel Arteta has had to deal with a host of injuries all season in several positions, but defence has been a major issue and that looks set to continue into this fixture. Ben White underwent surgery on an ongoing knee issue during the international break and is set to miss several months of action, while Riccardo Calafiori has missed several weeks already with a ligament injury picked up last month and Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney have been long-term absentees.

Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka withdrew from England duty after hobbling off against Chelsea, while Leandro Trossard suffered an injury while playing for Belgium, so Arteta will make late checks on them all before making a decision on his team.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Ben White Knee 01/01/2025 Bukayo Saka Other 23/11/2024 Declan Rice Toe 23/11/2024 Riccardo Calafiori Knee 23/11/2024 Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee 26/12/2024 Leandro Trossard Other 23/11/2024 Kieran Tierney Hamstring Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta has shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

"Ben [White] is gonna be out for months. It’s been different kinds of struggles. It’s never been the same thing. It’s not been improving. It got to a point a where we have to protect the player. Unfortunately it’s going to be a few months. "Trossard seems to be OK. He trained this morning and is feeling good. He was able to do part of that session. Bukayo [Saka] and Declan [Rice] is very good, they had partial session. "Riccy [Calafiori] trained today. His rehab has gone really well. He will be in the squad. "Kieran [Tierney] not yet. He had a couple of sessions with the team. Tomiyasu is going to be out as well for a bit. He’s gonna be away now for a few weeks to continue with his treatment and change his environment a bit. He’s a guy that will work 24 hours to be fit and he feels terrible being out. Hopefully it can unlock him."

Arsenal Predicted XI

Saka and Rice to start

Arsenal Predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Arsenal Predicted Substitutes: Neto (GK), Zinchenko (DEF), Kiwior (DEF), Merino (MID), Nwaneri (MID), Jorginho (MID), Sterling (FWD), Trossard (FWD), Jesus (FWD).

After having the international break to rest and recharge, Rice and Saka are likely to be available to return to the pitch and give Arteta one of his strongest selections to choose from. With White unavailable Jurrien Timber should switch back to the right with Riccardo Calafiori returning at left-back, meaning Oleksandr Zinchenko will once again be left out alongside summer signing Mikel Merino and ex-City teammate Gabriel Jesus on a high-earning subs bench.

Nottingham Forest Team News

Danilo and Sangare still out

Forest have had a fantastic season so far, sitting in fifth place with just two defeats to their name after 11 games, with several players entering the best period of form in their career under Nuno Espirito Santo.

The visitors will still be without long-term absentees Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare due to injury for this game, but Ola Aina is expected to be fine after picking up a knock on international duty while a late check will be made on Paraguay international Ramon Sosa after his late return to training.

Nottingham Forest Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Danilo Ankle 01/01/2025 Ibrahim Sangare Hamstring Unknown Ola Aina Knock 23/11/2024 Ramon Sosa Other 23/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Forest boss shared an update on the fitness of his squad and revealed that a few issues are being managed.

“Those two [Danilo and Sangare] are definitely out and cannot be involved. We have some other situations to manage and decide. “We still have Sosa to arrive, because he plays later. The rest of them are here - and, for now, OK."

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Anderson to return to the team

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Yates, Dominguez; Anderson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Nottingham Forest Predicted Substitutes: Carlos Miguel (GK), Boly (DEF), Williams (DEF), Morato (DEF), Ward-Prowse (MID), Jota Silva (FWD), Elanga (FWD), Sosa (FWD), Awoniyi (FWD).

After being managed prior to the international break, Anderson should be fit to return to the starting lineup to continue his fine form this season. Anthony Elanga is likely to be the man to drop out of the side, with Santo expected to keep things similar to what has got the team to this point so far.