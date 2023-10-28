Highlights Arsenal star Thomas Partey's future is uncertain due to his lack of playing time and competition from Declan Rice.

Partey's latest injury has increased frustration among Arsenal fans and could lead to his potential sale in January.

Emile Smith Rowe and Pedro Neto are also rumored to be potential transfers for Arsenal in the upcoming window.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey's future is in limbo because of one key factor, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT during an interview.

It's been suggested that Partey could be let go by the capital club as Mikel Arteta plans a refresh in the January window. Partey was one of the most influential members of the Arsenal squad that pushed Manchester City close in the Premier League last season, but there are suggestions that could be about to change.

Partey over for Thomas at the Emirates

It's been some fall from grace for midfield anchor Partey, who less than 12 months ago was being described as the 'Premier League's most important player'. Fast forward to the present day and the Ghana international is struggling to break into the Gunners' starting-11, with £105 million man Declan Rice having established himself as the premier holding midfielder in Mikel Arteta's side.

There had been some chatter about a potential move away from the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, and if reports are to be believed, Saudi Pro League clubs did their best to tempt the midfielder into a move. It's claimed Partey was offered an escape route from Arsenal following Rice's arrival, but the former Atletico Madrid man wanted to stay in Europe instead.

Following that, interest from Juventus and Galatasaray arrived shortly after, but ultimately Partey stuck around in north London to fight for his spot with the Premier League runners-up. But is it a decision Partey could come to regret?

When quizzed about Partey's future at the Emirates Stadium, transfer insider Jones admitted that the 30-year-old could be on the brink of leaving the club after a frustrating start to the season. Perhaps for no fault of his own, Partey is comfortably second choice behind Rice now, and Jones expects him to be contemplating his future:

“Yeah, it's incredibly frustrating. Because Arsenal can’t really afford to have passengers this season. While it's not Partey’s fault that he's got another injury, it certainly doesn't help a team that want to prove their title credentials. “For the past year, we've been wondering about Partey’s future and it seems like it’s been in a constant state of limbo. And I think that we are fast approaching the time when Arsenal thinking about bringing in another midfielder, it’s something they've been contemplating.”

Partey's latest injury a concern for Arteta

There was another collective sigh of frustration ahead of Arsenal's midweek clash against Sevilla, as it was announced Partey would be missing the game through injury. The £200,000-per-week earner had missed four Premier League fixtures earlier this season because of a groin problem, which looks to have flared up once again.

Speaking before the match to TNT Sports, Arteta dubbed the injury a 'big miss' for Arsenal:

"Thomas picked up an injury in training yesterday. We don't know the extent of it. Unfortunately, he's a big miss for us (via TNT Sports).”

While Partey isn't expected to be out long-term, there is a growing annoyance among the Gunners fanbase surrounding Partey's ongoing fitness worries. Partey missed a couple of crucial fixtures for Arsenal last season, including the home match against challengers Man City, which some have argued was one of the definitive games in the title race.

If he's unable to keep himself fit between now and January, there is every chance the Arsenal hierarchy will sanction a sale for the midfield anchor when the window opens.

Thomas Partey - Arsenal Stats Appearances 104 Goals 5 Assists 4 Yellow cards 20 Red cards 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Arsenal transfer news

Partey isn't the only Arsenal player who could be forced out of the club this winter, with homegrown star Emile Smith Rowe mooted to be on the move. It was revealed to GIVEMESPORT by journalist Ben Jacobs that Newcastle United have 'discussed' a move for the Englishman, but any move for the midfielder would depend on what price Arsenal put on Smith Rowe's shoulders.

Elsewhere, Arsenal supporters might be able to welcome fresh talent to the Emirates Stadium, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth telling GIVEMESPORT readers that Edu Gaspar and Arteta were considering a January move for a right-sided attacker.

While potential targets are being kept under wraps for now, Pedro Neto has emerged as a player Arsenal could spring a move for, if the financial situation suits the north London outfit. It's reported Neto has caught the attention of the Arsenal recruitment team following a string of impressive performances for Wolverhampton Wanderers and could be Emirates Stadium-bound in January.

However, competition from the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid might make securing the Portuguese star's signature much harder.