Arsenal could look to the international scene to bring their next target in, with reports suggesting that Mikel Arteta could be in the market to sign Stuttgart and Germany attacker Jamie Leweling after scoring his debut for the national team on Monday evening.

Leweling has had a rise from nowhere in the past few seasons, making his Bundesliga debut in 2021 for Greuther Furth before spells at Union Berlin and Stuttgart marking 89 appearances in the top-flight. Leweling has been in superb form throughout and that could see Arsenal take advantage of his form - with Arteta ready to splash the cash further to cement their place in the top four of the Premier League for years to come.

Arsenal 'Scouted' Jamie Leweling For Germany

The Stuttgart winger is in the form of his life

The report from TBR Football states that Arsenal are monitoring the progress of Germany star Leweling as they look to bolster their attacking ranks with a top young star who has burst onto the international scene.

Leweling spent last season on loan at Stuttgart, moving to the Mercedes-Benz Arena after playing a part in Union Berlin's season where they finished fourth in the Bundesliga to secure Champions League football - and he did so again with his four goals from the wing, playing his part in Stuttgart ousting Bayern Munich to finish second in the German top-flight.

More strong form this season has seen the 23-year-old called up to Germany's national team by Julian Nagelsmann, and he scored on his debut with a thunderous strike that downed the Netherlands 1-0 in Munich, showcasing his talents on the big stage.

TBR Football claims that Arsenal scouts were present on Monday to take his performance in, having already scouted Leweling on a regular basis this season - though they weren't the only side showing an interest in his performance from the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamie Leweling has 17 caps for Germany's youth teams.

Elsewhere, the Gunners were also in attendance to watch Netherlands and Ajax star Jorrel Hato, who performed well on his debut - but with Bukayo Saka needing competition on the right-flank, a deal for Leweling could be the perfect move and having seen him register three key passes, two dribbles and a goal, it will have done the German wonders.

Arsenal Need Squad Depth if They Are to Win Titles

The Gunners' starting XI is superb, but they need better backup options

Arsenal have struggled for right-sided stars to offer competition for Saka in recent seasons, and Gunners transfer chiefs will know that they must get this transfer right if they are to bolster their squad in the correct manner.

Leandro Trossard was the perfect foil for Gabriel Martinelli, whilst Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard's relationship works perfectly in tandem - but the Gunners have nobody in Saka's department who is capable of replicating his talents if he is ever out injured and Arteta will look to remedy that, especially if they can sign Leweling, who has been labelled 'high level'.

Even at centre-back, they have Riccardo Calafiori who has come into their ranks over the summer and Ben White can also fill in at the back. Gabriel Jesus can also play on the wings if needed, but a specialised player is needed there in any case and Leweling is not only young, but boasts European and international experience.

