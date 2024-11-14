Arsenal have identified Bayer Leverkusen managing director of sport Simon Rolfes as an early candidate to replace Edu, according to MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel.

Rolfes is reportedly among those who have admirers behind the scenes at the Emirates as Arsenal begin the process of identifying potential candidates for the vacancy.

Under 'genius' Rolfes’ management, Leverkusen went unbeaten in Germany last season, winning the Bundesliga title for the first time in the club’s history, as well as ending Bayern Munich’s domestic domination.

The 26-cap former German international retired from professional football after the 2014/15 season, having amassed 377 appearances for Leverkusen across all competitions in his decade-long stint with the club.

Rolfes, labelled 'a transfer guru', joined Bayer’s academy as head of youth and development in July 2018 before being promoted to managing director of sport four years later.

He signed a new five-year contract with Bayer in November last year, running until the summer of 2028.

According to Mokbel, Real Sociedad director of football Roberto Olabe is also likely to emerge as a contender to fill Edu’s vacancy, having made the decision to leave the La Liga club at the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal are now winless in their last four Premier League games, their first such run since April 2023.

Edu, who was part of the Arsenal side that last won the Premier League title in 2003/04, announced his surprise departure last week, citing his desire to pursue ‘a different challenge’ after spearheading the Gunners’ revival in recent seasons.

The Brazilian has been responsible for securing key signings such as Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice in recent seasons and played a huge part in Arsenal’s two consecutive title challenges in 2023 and 2024.

He is now set to serve a six-month period of gardening leave before starting a new role with Evangelos Marinakis’ network of clubs, which includes Nottingham Forest, Greek side Olympiacos, and Portuguese club Rio Ave.

Arsenal assistant sporting director Jason Ayto will now take Edu’s role on an interim basis, while the Gunners scout for a successor, with two former Emirates stars also named among the candidates.

