Sunderland’s teenage sensation Chris Rigg is on Arsenal’s radar, who may be tempted into making a summer move for the midfielder, according to CaughtOffside.

Despite having a young side, with many starting players lacking much experience in senior football, Sunderland have been flying this season. Regis Le Bris, who was appointed ahead of the current season, has guided the Black Cats into a promotion push, with Sunderland sat comfortably within the top six.

Whether or not Sunderland can gain automatic promotion remains to be seen, but it feels as though they will definitely be in the play-offs at least by the season's end, a brilliant amount of progression for a team that last term finished 16th and just three years ago, were playing League One football.

Chris Rigg has enjoyed a brilliant campaign and as such, it is hardly surprising that certain elite sides in the Premier League, such as Arsenal, are keeping an eye on him.

Arsenal Keen on Rigg

Sunderland star is attracting suitors

Still only 17 years of age, Rigg has established himself as a crucial cog in Le Bris’ Sunderland system, with the attacking midfielder having made his senior debut in 2023 as the second-youngest player to ever turn out for the Black Cats in the club’s history.

Chris Rigg's 24/25 Championship Season So Far Appearances 27 Goals 4 Assists 1 Minutes Played 2,097'

According to CaughtOffside, Rigg could be available in the summer window for around £25 million, a price that Arsenal could be tempted to pay, given the immense potential the England youth international possesses. For a talent called the "best young English player since Jude Bellingham" by HITC, it seems a fair fee.

Something that may particularly work in Arsenal’s favour is their history of developing young players under Mikel Arteta. Alongside the now-established Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, the likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly this season have shown that Arteta has no qualms about deploying younger players if they are good enough.

Sunderland are supposedly resigned to losing Rigg at one stage or another, something that will be particularly amplified should they fail to win promotion this season. A local lad, Rigg would not depart the club easily, but were Arsenal to come in with an offer for him, he may find it hard to turn down.

