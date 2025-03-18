Arsenal fans may have a new goalkeeper to celebrate in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu being touted for a move to the Emirates Stadium after a solid campaign in Germany, as Mikel Arteta searches for some top-quality additions in the summer.

The Gunners sold Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton last summer as he'd fallen behind David Raya in the pecking order amid the Spaniard's £30million loan-to-buy deal from Brentford - and replacing him with Brazilian stopper Neto, the Bournemouth loanee has been a solid stop-gap in the current campaign. But that may not deter Arteta from landing Atubolu in the summer to increase competition in his ranks after his breakthrough season in the German top-flight.

Report: Arsenal 'Keeping Tabs' on Move for Noah Atubolu

The Bundesliga star has been imperious this season

The report by TBR Football states that Arsenal are now keeping close tabs on Freiburg stopper Atubolu as a backup for Raya in the summer. Neto has only had to make one appearance this season, coming in a Champions League tie against Girona towards the end of January, and as he will be 36 by the time next season starts, he likely won't be a major goer in Arsenal's plans for next season with a return to Bournemouth on the cards.

Noah Atubolu's Freiburg statistics - record by age group Club Appearances Clean shest Freiburg 72 26 Freiburg B 81 33 Freiburg u19 45 10 Freiburg u17 14 2

As a result of Neto's likely exit, and with Arsenal 'preferring' to have two goalkeepers competing with one another for the number one spot, that could see them move for Atubolu, who the article deems to be 'exceptional'. Arsenal are thought to have concerns over signing Joan Garcia from Espanyol thanks to interest from elsewhere, and so they could find it tough to attract the Spaniard - which means that attention could be turned to Atubolu instead.

The 22-year-old has been Freiburg's main choice in the Bundesliga this season, as they sit sixth in the top-flight and just three points from third - and he broke a club record of six matches played without conceding.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Noah Atubolu has 15 caps for Germany's under-21 side but has failed to feature for the senior team yet.

Having saved four penalties in a row for the Europa-Park outfit, he would be superb competition for Raya, and it could propel Arsenal just that bit further, with Raya likely to increase his performances with Atubolu breathing down his neck for first-team minutes.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-03-25.

