Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could look to complete a surprise move for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa in the coming weeks, according to reports - with the Gunners needing a new striker amid the ACL injury picked up by Gabriel Jesus over the weekend.

Arsenal, who have also been linked with Wissa's Bees teammate Bryan Mbeumo in recent days, have continued their strong form in the Premier League this season with four wins and two draws from their last six games, putting them within reaching distance of leaders Liverpool. However, two key injuries mean that recruits are needed - and Wissa has emerged as a potential option to fill that void.

Report: Arsenal 'Add' Wissa to Striker Shortlist

The Brentford man has 37 Premier League goals to his name

The report from The Telegraph states that Arsenal are understood to have added Wissa to their list of striker targets, following the injury afforded to Jesus against Manchester United on Sunday. The 'sensational' Brentford star has been one of the league's best forwards this season, scoring 11 goals in the Premier League this season to rank seventh in the top goalscorer standings.

Yoane Wissa's Premier League statistics - Brentford squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 11 2nd Assists 2 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =4th Shots Per Game 2.3 1st Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =10th Match rating 6.95 4th

With Brentford having excelled in forward areas under Thomas Frank, Wissa has been a huge beneficiary of their style of play, and that increased profile in the top-flight has seen him become a target for the Gunners.

Wissa is also admired by the Gunners for his ability to play anywhere across the front three, and with a long-term injury to Bukayo Saka just before Christmas, Wissa could be utilised on the right-wing or at the spearhead of Arteta's attack.

Arteta has recently confirmed that the Gunners are in the market for a new striker, with only Kai Havertz being able to lead the line due to Jesus' injury - and if the German also becomes injured, it would mean that Leandro Trossard would have to enter the fray as a 'false-nine' unless a new target such as Wissa is brought in to combat their striking woes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yoane Wissa has five goals in 29 caps for DR Congo.

Nottingham Forest have also been linked with a move as the Premier League's transfer merry-go-round continues to burn on - with any deal potentially taking Taiwo Awoniyi to West Ham United opening the door for a potential move for Wissa.

