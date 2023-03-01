Arsenal missed out on signing top-target Mykhailo Mudryk in the January transfer window, but he's failed to live up to the hype so far at Chelsea.

Arsenal now 'got better end of deal' with £89m star at the Emirates

Arsenal may have missed out on their priority signing Mykhailo Mudryk in the January transfer window, but they still got the "better end of the deal", transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta's side lead the way at the top of the Premier League table, with a first title in just under two decades beckoning for the Gunners.

Arsenal transfer news

Arsenal dropped two bids in January for Mudryk, with the second, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, worth up to €70 million.

Suffice to say, the move to Arsenal didn't materialise for Mudryk, who instead joined London rivals Chelsea for a reported £89 million.

It was labelled as a disappointment for Arsenal, who had earmarked Mudryk as their number-one target, however, Mikel Arteta was able to welcome reinforcements in the January window.

Arsenal moved quickly following the Mudryk snub to sign the wantaway Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion for a respectable £27 million - a fraction of the fee they were willing to splash on Mudryk.

With the spare change, Arsenal also snatched Jorginho from Chelsea for a shrewd £12 million, after the Italian international had entered the final six months of his deal in west London, while also splashing £20 million on Polish defender Jakub Kiwior.

Now, with a month having passed since the January deadline and with Arsenal still cruising at the top of the Premier League, there are some suggestions that missing out on Mudryk may have been a blessing in disguise for the Gunners.

What has Dean Jones said about Arsenal's January business?

Speaking in an interview with GMS, transfer insider Jones insisted Arsenal got the "better end of the deal" by missing out on Mudryk and purchasing Trossard, Jorginho and Kiwior instead.

On the Gunners' transfer business, Jones told GMS: "I think Arsenal will be relieved that Mudryk hasn't had a high profile lift-off since beginning his Premier League career.

"So far, they have actually got the better end of the deal by ending up with Jorginho, especially as he's a player they've genuinely needed right now. If they hadn't got Jorginho you wonder how they’d have got through this little spell of games without Thomas Partey.

"So look, it’s so far so good for Arsenal, in that sense.”

What next for Arsenal in the Premier League?

Having already been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions, Arsenal remain in the hunt for two trophies this season.

Few could've imagined at the start of the season Arsenal being in a position to land a first Premier League title since 2003/04, but with 14 matches of the season to play, the Gunners are leading the way.

How Arteta juggles both the demanding Premier League and Europa League schedules will be crucial to Arsenal's hopes of landing silverware this season, with their January business having certainly boosted their chances.

With the additions of Trossard and Jorginho, who have featured seven and four times respectively so far, Arsenal have added ready-made Premier League experience, which should help them in their goal of finishing top of the table this season.