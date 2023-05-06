Arsenal are closing in on securing William Saliba's long-term future at the Emirates Stadium, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Saliba has been a standout player for Arsenal this season and Jacobs believes he, along with a number of Gunners teammates will be rewarded for their efforts.

Arsenal contract news - William Saliba

As per a report by The Athletic, Arsenal are currently in talks with Saliba over a new long-term deal with the club.

It's suggested the defender, who is valued at a hefty £49 million by Transfermarkt, has established himself as a key part of Mikel Arteta's side this season and is keen to stay at the club.

The report claims the Arsenal hierarchy see Saliba as a future star of the side and a player who could spend the next decade at the Emirates Stadium.

Saliba, who currently pockets £40,000 per week in north London, did put pen to paper on an optional one-year extension earlier this season, but full focus is reportedly on a more lucrative deal.

Having arrived at the Gunners from Saint-Etienne in July 2019 for £27 million, it has taken a while for Saliba to make his mark, but now considered as one of the Premier League's best defenders, the Frenchman's future looks bright under Arteta.

As such, Saliba is just one of a number of Arsenal players rumoured to be in line for fresh terms.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Saliba's new deal?

When quizzed on Arsenal's recruitment and squad strategy ahead of the summer, CBS reporter Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Arteta, Edu and Co. to be busy in the coming months.

On the situation at the Emirates Stadium, Jacobs said: “I expect Arsenal to be busy and I expect Arsenal to have the lure of Champions League football to be able to attract a fair few players.

"I don't think that Arteta will want to rock the spine significantly. Because there will still be that core from this season, that are young and have been in form and I expect them to be rewarded.

"Which is why Arsenal have been focusing on all these different renewals to make sure that Saka stays, to try and get Saliba to sign and there's still high confidence on that.”

How have Arsenal stacked up with Saliba in and out of the side this season?

Currently sidelined through injury, Saliba's absence at the heart of Arsenal's defence has been one of the reasons why the Gunners have struggled in recent weeks.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal's win rate before Saliba's latest knock sat at a healthy 77.8%, but has since plummeted to a worrying 40%, indicating a clear weakness at the back.

What's more, the same outlet suggest Arsenal are averaging 1.8 points per game without Saliba, compared to the 2.4 points each match they were racking up with him in the side.

Crucial to the way Arteta likes to set up his starting-11, while the gap in defence left behind by the 21-year-old has been clear to see, it's his ability with the ball that is also hurting the Gunners.

As per FBref, Saliba ranks inside the top six per cent of defenders for average pass completion each game, suggesting without him in the team, Arsenal's build-up play also suffers greatly.