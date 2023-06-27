Arsenal target Declan Rice has been seeking assurances from Pep Guardiola about what role he'd play at Manchester City, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Rice has been front and centre of one of the summer's biggest transfer sagas so far, with the West Ham United captain's future still hanging in the balance.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

Less than 12 hours separated the news that City had lodged their first bid for Rice, before West Ham responded by rejecting the offer, with the Hammers seemingly hellbent on holding out for the mooted £100 million fee.

City's opening proposal fell just short of that, with The Athletic's David Ornstein reporting the Premier League champions tabled an offer of £80 million guaranteed, with an extra £10 million in bonuses.

In total, it came to the same combined amount that Arsenal had put forward just days prior, with the Gunners second bid equating to a total of £90 million, albeit with a guaranteed £75 million, plus £15 million in bonuses.

Needless to say, both bids were laughed off by the Europa Conference League winners, who remain firm in their stance of £100 million or nothing when it comes to selling Rice this summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Rice's next move?

While City's bid may have been rejected, transfer insider Jones does believe Rice is considering a move to the Etihad Stadium, despite Arsenal being his preferred choice.

On the 24-year-old, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "One problem for Arsenal in the Rice chase is that the player has looked to seek out assurances at Manchester City on whether Pep is going to be staying at the club and the answer is that absolutely, he will be there for the next two years. For Rice that’s a big deal.

"Guardiola is a great manager but was also a great midfielder. Rice has always had a vision of becoming a Yaya Toure-type player, too, which is an interesting layer in the Man City side of this. He knows that if Arsenal falls through he has an unbelievable back-up plan to turn to.”

What next in the race to sign Rice?

With this saga reaching boiling point, despite the finishing line for either Arsenal or City not yet in sight, there are still more twists and turns expected to come.

As per a report on Monday evening in the MailOnline, Arsenal will be the next to put their cards down on the table, with Mikel Arteta's side expected to submit a third offer this week.

That comes after two rebuffed proposals, with the feeling now being that Arsenal will edge closer to the £100 million price point West Ham are demanding.

If that is the case, the Gunners will likely position themselves as front-runners to sign Rice and bring the English midfielder to the Emirates Stadium this summer.