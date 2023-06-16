Arsenal now have a ‘verbal agreement’ in place with their 23-year-old ace Reiss Nelson, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Nelson’s current contract with the club is nearing its end, but the two parties involved look as close as ever to fresh terms, albeit just verbally as things stand.

Arsenal transfer news – Reiss Nelson

Just recently, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal had made breakthrough talks with Nelson about extending his stay.

Nelson, who currently pockets £60,000 a week, is expected to put pen to paper and commit his long-term future to Arsenal, according to MailOnline.

This report, however, does suggest that the winger would benefit from a hefty pay rise should he elect to stay.

It was just last month, though, that Nelson was weighing up his options and, in turn, considering a move away from the Gunners as a means of getting more game time elsewhere, according to The Evening Standard.

The report claimed that English clubs West Ham, Brighton and Fulham have all earmarked Nelson as a potential target if he expressed the desire to move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Also on Arsenal’s tail are AC Milan, who have ‘already spoken’ to Nelson over a potential switch to the Italian capital, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sports Witness).

To further worry the north Londoners, Calciomercato have claimed that AC Milan are not prepared to wilt in their pursuit as they keep an eye on the 23-year-old's situation.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Reiss Nelson and Arsenal?

Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, claimed that a verbal agreement was now in place between Arsenal and Nelson.

However, they are aware of AC Milan’s interest and that the Italian outfit could snap him up for free if Arsenal do not tie him down soon.

He said: “Reiss Nelson, there is a verbal agreement, the situation is a bit different [from William Saliba's] because he’s potential free agent now. So, until he signs the contract, Arsenal are still aware of the interest of other clubs in England and in Italy, including AC Milan.”

Should Nelson extend his contract at Arsenal or move elsewhere?

Initially, Nelson rejected two proposed bids from his current employers over concerns his game time would not see an increase as they enter the 2023/24 season.

The winger managed to make just 11 domestic appearances last term, scoring three goals and notching a further two assists in the process (per Transfermarkt) which included a dramatic last-gasp winner against Bournemouth.

His bit-part role under Mikel Arteta’s tutelage is likely to suffer once again, especially as he is trying to dislodge the Spaniard’s most prized asset, Bukayo Saka, from his spot.

Nelson is entering an integral stage of his career and should be looking for regular minutes, albeit if it is at a team of a lesser standard than his current employers.