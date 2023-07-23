Arsenal are now ‘in the background’ of the hotly contested race for Southampton’s wantaway midfielder, with Rudy Galetti claiming a fellow Premier League club are practically in pole position.The 19-year-old has piqued interest from much of the league’s top clubs, though Galetti believes Arsenal are falling out of favour.

Arsenal transfer news – Romeo Lavia

Earlier this week, Football Insider reported that Arsenal were gearing up an offer for Southampton’s starlet Lavia.The reports came off the back of Thomas Partey’s links to Saudi Arabia as Lavia could easily fulfil the duties of the departing Ghanaian.Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United have all been previously credited with an interest for the highly promising youngster, per Fabrizio Romano, though it seems to be Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool who are eyeing him up the most.The Telegraph claim that Fabinho, who has played 151 times for Liverpool, is set to leave the club this summer, meaning Klopp now has the onerous task of finding a worthy successor for his long-standing defensive midfield asset.Lavia, albeit very young, seems to be the perfect fit all things considered.The teenage Belgian has a long-term contract with Southampton for another four years and is valued at a healthy £45m, though many believe he is worth that figure.

What did Rudy Galetti say about Arsenal’s pursuit of Romeo Lavia?

While talking about Lavia, Galetti claimed that the Emirates-based outfit are operating the deal in the ‘background’ while Liverpool are being the more proactive suitor.Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “On the Arsenal side, the Gunners showed interest some days ago at the beginning of July but they have to manage some exits before they make concrete moves in the market. One of many on his way, for example, is Thomas Partey but they have to go deeper in the situation and so they are quite locked in the market as told. “At the moment, they are more in the background for Romeo Lavia and to date, we can consider Liverpool the club most interested in Romeo Lavia.” All The Latest Transfer News: Done Deals, Rumours And Gossip – Read Here

What next for Arsenal?

In fairness, Lavia is not technically a priority for Arsenal seeing as they’ve just broken the British transfer record to snare Declan Rice from West Ham United.Should a deal come to fruition between the Londoners and the seaside star, it may be a case of Arsenal ensuring no other clubs get their hands on him.Reinforcements behind Bukayo Saka, however, is certainly an area for improvement for Arteta and his entourage. It was reported the club were contemplating a move for Moussa Diaby back in January after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, though Aston Villa have sealed a deal the 24-year-old wingerPer MailOnline, Mohamed Kudus, who is a 22-year-old attacking midfielder by trade, is another name risen to the surface after bagging 23 goals and 11 assists for the Eredivisie giants Ajax.To continue their mouth-watering recruitment spree, the Ghana international would cost in the region of £40m, but his versatility across the pitch would pay dividends to the Premier League club.With Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz already through the door at the club, it seems as if they are edging closer and closer to – once again – being genuine title contenders.