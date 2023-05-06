Arsenal are now expected to "go for it" in the summer window, with Mikel Arteta tipped to receive another huge transfer kitty, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have been embroiled in a title challenge all season and Sheth expects the Arsenal hierarchy to sanction a summer of big-spending, regardless of where they finish in 2022/23.

Arsenal transfer news

Having splashed the cash in recent years, Arsenal are set for yet another huge spending spree this summer.

That's according to transfer insider Dean Jones, who wrote in a recent GIVEMESPORT column that Arteta is expected to be given at least £100 million to play with.

It's claimed, despite links suggesting Arteta could be hired as the next Real Madrid manager, the Gunners hierarchy hold no fears of losing their main man and will be prepared to back him in the transfer market.

After already securing their primary goal for the season by guaranteeing a place in the Champions League and still with an outside chance of lifting the Premier League title, there is an understandable buzz around the Emirates Stadium.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Arsenal's summer plans?

Recognising the positive feelings at the club right now, Sky Sports reporter Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that he expects the Arsenal board to sanction another busy summer of spending.

On their potential transfer plans, Sheth said: "We know that midfield has been one of the big priorities for Arsenal, even though they have played so well this season.

"That area was where they did want to strengthen in January. Bids went in left, right and centre for Moisés Caicedo, but Brighton said no. So it's obvious that they do want to strengthen in that area and I expect Arsenal to go for it again, in this summer's transfer window.

"Not because they might narrowly miss out on the title, but simply because this would have been part of the plan, when last summer they were talking about targets for that summer, for January and for the summer after, they can't do everything in one transfer window.”

Who might Arsenal look to bring in this summer?

It's no secret that Arsenal are eyeing up a move for West Ham United captain Declan Rice, with the Gunners tipped to lodge a bid in excess of £80 million for the midfielder (The Times).

Believed to be a priority target for Arteta and Co., Rice could be just one of a number of arrivals at the Emirates Stadium, as Chelsea academy graduate Mason Mount is also being courted, as per reports.

There are suggestions Arsenal have entered the race to sign the highly-sought after England international, with a price tag of £70 million already being mooted.

Further up the field, Arsenal have held a long-standing interest in Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, who shunned the north Londoners to sign for the Italian side in a deal worth £66 million last year.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT last month that Arteta is still a fan of the Serbian, with the Arsenal recruitment team "keeping tabs" on his availability.