Arsenal are the current front-runners to land England star Declan Rice this summer, Transfer Insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Rice, who could cost up to £100 million this summer, is likely to leave West Ham United at the end of the season, with a short trip across London to Arsenal the expected outcome.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

As per a Telegraph report from earlier in the year, Arsenal are plotting a summer move for West Ham captain Rice.

Having been made aware Rice wouldn't be available for sale in the January window, the Gunners have earmarked the England international as their primary summer target.

It comes after months of speculation regarding Rice's future, with The Athletic reporting he had turned down the option to extend his stay with the east Londoners.

With his current contract set to expire at the end of next season, the report claims West Ham have conceded the fact they will be forced to sell Rice in the summer, despite holding the option of an extra 12 months, should they wish to land a hefty fee for their prized asset.

Rice, who pockets a reported £60,000 per week, has been dubbed a "future England captain" by West Ham boss Moyes, and it looks as if the Kingston upon Thames-born midfielder will be on the move at the end of the campaign.

What has Dean Jones said about Rice to Arsenal?

When quizzed on Rice's next move, transfer insider Jones expressed confidence in Arsenal's chances of landing the midfield anchorman.

On the 24-year-old, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think the other teams that are in the Rice conversation are very cautious of that of the fact Arsenal are clearly the preferred choice for him.

"They've all, if not been made aware of that one on one, been made aware of that publicly by now.”

What will Arsenal be getting if they sign Rice this summer?

Despite his tender age, Rice is a seasoned professional at both domestic and international level.

Having already played in the knockout rounds of the European Championships, the World Cup and various different UEFA competitions, the 24-year-old will link up with Mikel Arteta's side boasting plenty of experience.

A classy operator in the middle of the park, according to FBref, Rice ranks inside the top 10 per cent of all midfielders for passes completed per 90 minutes.

What's more, despite West Ham's troublesome campaign, Rice has remained a shining light for the Hammers.

As per WhoScored's rankings, the ex-Chelsea academy player has been West Ham's best performer in the Premier League this season.