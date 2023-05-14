Arsenal will make a return for Pedro Neto at the end of the season, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Neto had been a target for Arsenal last season, but Galetti believes this could be the year Mikel Arteta secures the attacker's signature.

Arsenal transfer news - Pedro Neto

According to a report by Football Transfers, Arsenal are gearing up for yet another assault on Neto when the transfer window opens at the end of the campaign.

It's suggested by the report that Arteta has not shaken his desire for the winger, having attempted to sign him at the beginning of this season.

Arsenal had reportedly lodged a £50 million bid for Neto in the 2022 summer transfer window, but were knocked back after Wolverhampton Wanderers insisted he wasn't for sale.

Fast forward a year and the interest from Arsenal's end hasn't died down, as they appear just as keen to sign the Portugal international this time around.

It had looked as if the Gunners would be able to snatch Neto at a cutthroat price had Wolves been relegated, but after a second-half-of-the-season turnaround from new boss Julen Lopetegui, the West Midlands-based outfit have retained their top-flight status.

Regardless, it's not said to be putting Arsenal off, who are expected to make a move for Neto in the coming weeks.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Neto to Arsenal?

When asked about the potential for Arsenal to return for Neto, Italian journalist Galetti insisted their chances were high.

On the promising 23-year-old attacker, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "After the interest in the Portuguese player last summer, they were unable to sign him due to the economic demands of Wolverhampton.

"Arsenal are now ready to give a new assault on Pedro Neto. Their goal is to have a quality player in the squad as an alternative who can help Saka, who during this season has played practically every game.”

Would Neto suit Arteta's style of play at Arsenal?

As a result of Wolves' relegation fears this season, Neto has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League, netting just one goal from 17 appearances (Transfermarkt).

Granted, an early season ankle injury had sidelined the forward for a large chunk of the campaign, but now back up to full fitness and back in the starting-11, Neto continues to catch the eye with his dazzling performances.

Video: Neto turning defences inside out proves he'd be a strong option for Arsenal

As demonstrated by a YouTube compilation, Neto is a tricky winger who would slot straight into Arteta's side, given his directness in wide areas.

What's more, at just 23 years old, Neto also matches the profile of players Arteta has targeted in the market, making a summer switch to the Emirates Stadium a sensible choice for the Wolves man.