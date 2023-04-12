Arsenal could be forced to "walk away" from a move for primary target Declan Rice in the summer window, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Rice has been linked with a transfer away from the London Stadium at the end of the season and Arsenal are rumoured to be in the mix for his signature.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

As per a January report from 90min, Arsenal are considering a move for West Ham United captain Rice in the summer transfer window.

It's suggested West Ham are resigned to letting Rice go at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, regardless of their status as a Premier League club.

Rice, who has less than 18 months remaining on his existing £60,000 per week contract, is said to be attracting interest from various top-flight clubs, with Arsenal currently the one with their noses in front.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are also mooted as potential destinations for the 41-cap England international, whose future at West Ham looks increasingly uncertain.

However, he's unlikely to leave east London on the cheap, with the same outlet also reporting that any deal for Rice could cost as much as £100 million.

The report suggests the West Ham hierarchy views Jack Grealish's £100 million move to City in the summer of 2021, which was a British transfer record at the time, as the benchmark for any potential deal.

As such, there are growing suggestions that because of the hefty price tag being placed on Rice's head, admirers Arsenal might have their pursuit cut short.

What has Dean Jones said about Rice to Arsenal?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones hinted the fee attached to Rice could force Arsenal to ditch their attempts to sign him.

On the 24-year-old, Jones said: “I think if the price is too high, Arsenal would walk away from it.

"I do expect them to go and have a genuine discussion over this. They’ll ask what his price tag is, then they'll try to knock it down from whatever the bar is set at.

"But if West Ham say they are holding out for £100 million, for example, I don't see Arsenal spending £100 million on Declan Rice.”

How has Rice been performing this season?

In what has been a troublesome campaign on the whole for West Ham, the performances of skipper Rice have been one small positive to take.

According to WhoScored's rankings, Rice has been the highest-performing West Ham player this season, averaging a rating of 6.98 in the Premier League.

Rice has featured 37 times for West Ham across all competitions, scoring twice and assisting a further four goals (Transfermarkt).

It's easy to see why Arsenal are courting the combative midfielder, but should the Gunners be successful in their attempts to sign Rice, it's likely they'll have to stump up a weighty sum of money.