Arsenal could "head the queue" for Serie A sensation Rasmus Højlund in the summer transfer window, journalist Pete O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT.

Højlund has enjoyed a stellar season with Atalanta and O'Rourke believes the Danish striker would be a superb fit for Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal transfer news - Rasmus Højlund

As per reports coming out of Italy, Arsenal are one of a number of teams keen on signing Højlund this summer.

It's claimed that Arsenal are willing to challenge Premier League rivals Newcastle United for the 20-year-old's signature.

The report claims Højlund, who arrived from Austrian side Sturm Graz for a reported €17 million in August, could be subject to a big-money move from Arteta's side.

Having shone for Atalanta in Serie A this term, it's suggested that Højlund could command a price tag of €50 million (£44 million) in the summer window.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that a Premier League title win would open up new avenues in the transfer market for Arsenal, suggesting they would be able to gain access to a different level of talent.

And now, just weeks away from their first Premier League triumph in almost two decades, the Gunners are being tipped to challenge for Højlund's services.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Højlund to Arsenal?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist O'Rourke believes Arsenal would be a suitable destination for Højlund.

Indicating Arteta would relish the opportunity to work with the forward, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I think there'll be a number of clubs who will be looking at Rasmus Højlund this summer as well.

"But if Arsenal head of the queue, they could find themselves a real top player here and I'm sure Mikel Arteta would love the opportunity to bring the player to the Emirates.

"There’s been lots of hype around Højlund recently as he is obviously playing very well for Atalanta in Serie A. He’s then gone away on international duty and scored a few goals for Denmark as well.

"So a very highly rated young forward and he's earning comparisons with Erling Haaland, which is always good.”

What would Højlund offer Arsenal in attack?

A dominative figure at the tip of attack, Højlund has caught the eye with his explosive runs in behind defenders and composed finishing ability.

As per FBref, Højlund's underlying numbers suggest he is a menace in and around the penalty area, with the 20-year-old averaging close to three shot-creating actions each match.

What's more, his seven goals in 23 Serie A appearances this season has seen the striker average a goal in the league for Atalanta once every other game.

Such talent was on display in the recent international break, when Højlund netted a remarkable five goals in two games for Denmark.