Arsenal will listen to offers for midfielder Thomas Partey during the summer transfer window, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Partey played a vital part in Arsenal's title challenge last season, but Brown believes the Gunners would be willing to let him leave, should a suitable offer present itself.

Arsenal transfer news - Thomas Partey

Rewind just a couple of months ago and it's difficult to imagine a point in the near future where Arsenal would be open to selling midfield anchorman Partey.

The Independent's senior football correspondent Richard Jolly even went as far as dubbing him the 'Premier League's most important player' as recently as January.

A stretch? Well, perhaps, but there is little doubt the Ghanian was among the division's best performers, with Arsenal spending the majority of the campaign top of the tree.

Of course, their strong form would eventually come to an end, with Mikel Arteta's side ultimately falling short in the race to be crowned Premier League champions.

Instead, it was Manchester City who finished in first position and now, having come so close, Arteta is keen to refresh his squad during the summer window.

One of the players who could fall victim to the summer rebuild is Partey, as a report from 90min suggests he is being allowed to speak to clubs ahead of a potential move.

It's claimed Partey is one of a number of Premier League players being courted by Saudi Arabian clubs, with a belief starting to grow inside the Arsenal camp that they might be able to sell for more than the £45 million paid for him in 2020.

What has Paul Brown said about Partey leaving Arsenal?

When quizzed on the potential for Partey to leave Arsenal, journalist Brown admitted the north Londoners were open to a sale, but questioned whether he'd have many suitors.

On the 30-year-old, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I’m told that Arsenal are testing the market with Thomas Partey. So far, there's very little interest in the player, I have to be blunt.

"He really hasn't achieved what he wanted to and he hasn't been the player that people thought he might. He hasn't really been the kind of dominant force, and while he's shown it at times, it hasn’t been with any consistency.”

Who would Arsenal replace Partey with?

If Arsenal are successful in finding a buyer for the ageing midfielder, Arteta will be expecting the board to green-light a spending spree, as the Premier League runners-up look to mount yet another title challenge.

The priority for Arsenal ahead of the summer window was West Ham United's Declan Rice, and despite having had one bid already rejected, the Gunners look set to press forward with their advances.

It was reported by The Telegraph that West Ham rejected an offer totalling an eye-watering £90 million from Arsenal, with the London Stadium outfit holding out for £100 million or more instead.

While a hefty figure, it doesn't look to have deterred Arsenal, who bounced back with a second £90 million plus bid later that same week.