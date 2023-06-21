Arsenal are now ‘trying to penny pinch’ in their pursuit for West Ham United skipper Declan Rice, Gunners insider teamnewsandtix has told GIVEMESPORT.

Manchester United have attempted to swoop in for the world-beating central midfielder but will have a hard time luring him away from Arsenal’s interest.

Arsenal transfer news – Declan Rice

Arsenal have their full focus set on Rice to complement the likes of Martin Odegaard next season, but have had their second bid – worth £90m – rejected, per Sky Sports.

The report states that their improved bid of just shy of £100m still falls short of West Ham’s £120m valuation for their 24-year-old star.

Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that it was only a ‘matter of time’ until Rice is unveiled as Arsenal’s newest recruit following behind Kai Havertz, who Fabrizio Romano reported is set to join Arsenal for a £65m fee (including add-ons).

Though, Jason Burt from The Telegraph has broken the news that Manchester United are debating whether to rival Arsenal by swooping in with a player-plus-cash offer.

The report states that Erik ten Hag could include either Harry Maguire and/or Scott McTominay, who are both targets of David Moyes' side, to tempt them to swerve the north Londoners and do business with them instead.

What did teamnewsandtix say about Arsenal and Declan Rice?

He told GMS: “Arsenal know what money will get it done. They’re just trying to scrimp because they don’t think that Dec will go elsewhere. So, they know the exact figure that will get it done, they are just basically trying to penny pinch which, I guess, if you know that you’re the only buyer, it’s probably the right thing to do. West Ham rejected the first bid and said they wanted more up front.

“So, the second bid is actually exactly the same amount but it was more up front. I’m still trying to find out the exact breakdown of that, but it would have been more up front with less payments. The first bid was £80m over six windows so £13m each time which would have done West Ham no favours."

Will Arsenal get Declan Rice across the line?

It seems inevitable, doesn’t it? As teamnewsandtix said, Arsenal seem to be the only genuine bidder for the Englishman.

Going the other way could be Thomas Partey as The Daily Mail report that Arsenal are prepared to listen to offers for the Ghana international given he will be surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

With Arteta re-shaping his side ahead of their return to the Champions League, snaring someone of Rice’s stature and credibility would be a statement to those around them.

Per FBref, Rice made 1.73 interceptions and 1.59 clearances per 90 last season, which highlights why he’d be a great screener of the Arsenal backline.

Not to mention that Rice was the driving force behind his current employer’s unforeseen European glory.

There’s no doubt that the 42-cap England international would be a mainstay in the heart of Arsenal’s midfielder for as long as he stays should he decide to make the high-profile switch.