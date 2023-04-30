Arsenal are "seriously interested" in bringing Declan Rice to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Rice has been subject to plenty of interest from Premier League clubs, with Arsenal having now established themselves as the front runners.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

As per a recent report in The Telegraph, Arsenal will enter the summer transfer window with Rice at the top of their wishlist.

It's claimed the 41-cap England international, who has a reported £80 million price tag on his head, has caught the eye of Gunners boss Arteta.

The report makes claim to the fact various Premier League outfits are eyeing up a move for Rice at the end of the season.

It suggests Arsenal's main rivals in landing Rice's signature could be fellow capital club Chelsea, who have been monitoring his progress for some time.

Elsewhere, interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool could lead to a hard-fought bidding war taking place at the end of the campaign.

Regardless, with Champions League football set to return to the Emirates Stadium once again, there is a growing feeling that Arsenal will have a clear pathway in their attempts to sign Rice from West Ham United.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Rice joining Arsenal?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth outlined Arsenal's current position on Rice.

Hinting they're likely to make a move for the 24-year-old, Sheth said: "We know that Arsenal want to bring in a central midfielder and we know that Declan Rice is someone that they are very, very seriously interested in.

"So you'd expect them to go back in and test the resolve of West Ham United with a big bid and see if they can bring someone like him to the football club.

"Would he have improved them previously? Yes, but I think it's by the by because I don't think it would have been a realistic option for them to sign him in either of the last two transfer windows.”

Is now the right time for Rice to leave for Arsenal?

A player tipped for greatness, Rice has a promising future ahead of him and it looks as if the London-born midfielder could be about to make the first big move of his career.

With less than 18 months left on his contract, the feeling coming out of West Ham is one of defeat, as reports suggest the Hammers have conceded the fact they will lose their club captain this summer.

Having garnered experience at Premier League, European and international level, Rice would arrive at the Emirates with the qualities needed to take Arteta's side to the next level.

No player has averaged a higher WhoScored rating for West Ham in the Premier League than Rice this season, indicating his worth to the Hammers has been one of supreme importance.