Arsenal will now look to sell Nicolas Pépé in the summer transfer window to raise funds, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Pépé failed to live up to his price tag at the Emirates Stadium and is now expected to leave the club when the window opens.

Arsenal transfer news - Nicolas Pépé

According to a report from The Telegraph, Pépé is unlikely to play another match for Arsenal after returning to the club from a loan spell.

Pépé joined the Gunners in August 2019 for a club-record fee worth £72 million, but hasn't managed to live up to the lofty expectations he arrived with.

Instead, Arsenal are now prepared to green-light the winger's departure after a torrid spell with the club.

The report suggests the Arsenal hierarchy are keen to recoup some of the hefty fee they paid, before his contract expires at the end of the following campaign.

Currently out of contract at the end of next season, Pépé would be allowed to speak to clubs about a free transfer as early as January 2024, forcing Arsenal into making a decision on his future this summer.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Pépé leaving Arsenal?

When asked about the latest regarding Pépé's future, CBS reporter Jacobs admitted it was unlikely he'd play for the Gunners again.

On the 27-year-old, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "We know that Nicolas Pépé is another. It's a shame really, that hasn't worked out and Arsenal are not going to be able to recoup that fee.

"But he's another one that Arsenal would like to cash in on and what they get for him will still be very important you feel in terms of being able to spend what they want to spend in the summer window because every fee is going to help."

How has Pépé performed on loan this season?

Of course, this comes against the backdrop of Pépé having not been part of the Arsenal squad this season, after being shipped out on loan at the beginning of the campaign.

The Ivorian joined Nice at the beginning of the campaign, but much like his time at Arsenal, Pépé hasn't been able to find too much success.

While a regular in the starting-11 for the French outfit, Pépé has only registered nine G/A contributions, eight of which were goals (Transfermarkt).

With his peak years still ahead of him, it's possible Pépé, who was said to be earning £140,000 per week at Arsenal, could still resurrect his career and rediscover his form, albeit if it is most likely to come away from the Emirates Stadium.