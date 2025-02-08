Arsenal are now also eyeing a summer move for Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey, according to TBR Football.

The Gunners failed to add to their squad during the January transfer window despite manager Mikel Arteta making it clear he wanted additions in the final third of the pitch, following serious injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal had a bid rejected for Villa striker Ollie Watkins late in the window, with the Midlands outfit instead opting to sell Jhon Duran to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr for a fee in excess of £70m.

Arsenal Want Ramsey

Sale would be pure profit for Aston Villa

While a summer move for Watkins hasn't been ruled out, it's now being reported that Arteta is also a big fan of Ramsey and could look to make a move to take the 23-year-old to the Emirates Stadium too.

Ramsey, who has been described as "unbelievable" by Sky Sports pundit Ty Bracey, has come through the academy at Villa Park and therefore any fee the club receive for his sale would go down as pure profit. Considering their PSR concerns in recent transfer windows, it could provide them with huge relief going forward.

Emery has been a big admirer of the young midfielder and he has become a regular in the side this season, but a big offer from Arsenal could convince the club to part ways in order to strengthen the squad further in a number of positions.

Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa statistics 2024/25 (all comps) Appearances 14 (10) Minutes 1313 Goals 2 Assists 4

Arsenal would have competition for his signature from Liverpool, with both clubs having watched him closely this season and been left very impressed.

Jorginho and Thomas Partey are both coming to the end of their contract at Arsenal this summer which could see a big overhaul in the position.

A deal is reportedly already close to being done for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, but Ramsey's ability to also play out wide would undoubtedly make him a very intriguing option for the club as they look for silverware both domestically and in Europe.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 08/02/2025.