Arsenal are willing to bid for West Ham United's Declan Rice in the summer transfer window, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT.

Rice has been linked with a move away from the Hammers at the end of the season, with Arsenal tipped as the front-runner for the England international's signature.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to a report by 90min, Rice is expected to be on the move in the summer transfer window, with a number of top Premier League sides courting the midfielder.

It's claimed Chelsea, who have held a long-standing interest in Rice, are among the suitors to sign the West Ham captain in the off-season.

However, widely dubbed as the favourite, as per the report, are Premier League leaders Arsenal, who are eyeing up a midfield overhaul in the summer transfer window.

Having missed out on signing Brighton & Hove Albion man Moises Caicedo in January, it's expected Mikel Arteta and Co. will switch their attention towards Rice, who wasn't available for transfer in the winter window.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal were prepared to enter "genuine discussions" for the 41-cap England man, as a summer switch to north London looks to edge closer and closer.

But with some reports claiming Rice could cost over £100 million, there are concerns Arsenal may be priced out of a move for their primary target.

What has Paul Brown said about Rice to Arsenal?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown explained Arsenal's stance on the Rice deal, indicating it could depend on where they finish in the table.

On the current situation, Brown said: "I think Arsenal would certainly be willing to pay £80 million for Declan Rice.

"That is not close to where he's valued by West Ham though, which is the problem. I do think even if Arsenal don't win the title, they will spend big this summer because their owners can see that they're on to a winner with Arteta and that they're on the cusp of something really good.

"And if they were to win the title, I think that would just push the budget up even further.”

What would Rice add to the Arsenal midfield next season if he joined?

One of Europe's most complete holding midfielders, Rice would join Arsenal with a wealth of experience on the continental stage, having shone for West Ham in UEFA competitions.

A standout part of Rice's game is his ball retention, with FBref ranking the London-born midfielder inside the top four per cent of players in his position for interceptions each match.

Similarly, Rice also ranks highly for clearances made per 90, averaging close to two every time he steps on the pitch.

However, it's his ability with the ball which sets him apart from other holding midfielders, with his astute passing range seeing him ranked inside the top 10 per cent of midfielders for pass completion rates each game.