A defender that Mikel Arteta once gave the hairdryer treatment to on camera looks set to leave the club for a fraction of his value after an incredible start to the season. Full-back Nuno Tavares moved to the Emirates from Benfica in 2021, with many under the impression that he could become a future star in the Gunners' defence.

The weight of the red shirt appeared too much for him though, as he failed to impress in his outings and was routinely shipped out on loan after falling out with his manager. However, the Portuguese star finally seems to have settled during his most recent temporary move, which could see Arsenal miss out on a potentially lucrative cashout.

Impressive Tavares Set for Cheap Lazio Move

The Italian club have a buy option on their loan deal for the player

Having previously had loan spells at the likes of Marseille and Nottingham Forest in the last couple of seasons, Tavares has discovered his best form in Serie A while at Italian giants Lazio. In eight league games, the defender has walked away with eight assists, making him one of the most productive players in European football – and statistically the best left-back right now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nuno Tavares has managed more assists than any other player in the Serie A this season (8).

With such incredible form, it seems only logical that Lazio will look to keep him on board beyond the end of his loan spell. Conveniently, the Rome outfit actually have a buy option of £7.5 million on the player.

Based on chairman Claudio Lotito's recent comments, he would be happy to pay even more to keep the 24-year-old around. As quoted by talkSPORT, Lotito said of Tavares' value:

"I won’t sell Tavares, not even for €70m. We have beaten off strong competition from the big clubs to sign the left-back in the summer. "I am convinced that all the new arrivals are also of a high level. You always have to give the players time to settle in. Tavares is the same, have you seen what a player he is?"

As such, the likes of Arteta and Edu will be kicking themselves that Tavares will almost certainly leave for a fraction of his full value.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and Transfermarkt - accurate as of 01/11/2024