Arsenal are progressing well in talks to extend the contracts of young duo Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his latest GIVEMESPORT column.

Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly have shared a remarkable journey from childhood friends to integral members of Arsenal's first team. Their bond began at the age of six during their time at Chelsea's youth setup, before they both joined Arsenal's academy at eight.

The young duo have burst onto the scene through the academy and are now regularly involved in the senior squad, with both players starting against Leicester City in the Premier League at the weekend. Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly's talent has been obvious from a young age, both making their debut for the under-18s at the age of just 14.

Talks Progressing Between Arsenal and the Young Duo

They expect to tie them down to new deals

Writing in his latest GIVEMESPORT column, Romano has confirmed that the conversation is 'advancing' well with both Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly over new contracts, with the young duo 'very happy' at the Emirates Stadium. Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly feel that they could see a clear pathway to senior football, even before the injury crisis.

Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly in 2024-25 (Premier League) Nwaneri Lewis-Skelly Appearances 15 8 Starts 4 3 Minutes 374 631 Goals 3 1 Assists 1 0 Pass success 90.3% 94.6% Key passes per game 0.5 0.3

Both players only signed contracts in the last few years. Lewis-Skelly signed his first professional deal in October 2023, while Nwaneri followed in March 2024. Despite that, the Gunners will be looking to reward them for their impact in the Premier League and look to fend off any potential interest.

Speaking on the bond between Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly, Arteta has suggested that they are 'lucky to have each other' and that it's a 'special' connection between the two youngsters...

"They are very lucky to have each other. There is a bond there. For them, it is special."

It will be a major boost for Arsenal fans once they are able to announce the extensions of their young duo, with it often being more special when academy products commit their stay to the club.

All statistics according to WhoScored - correct as of 18-02-25.