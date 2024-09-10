Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard left the pitch in tears after suffering an ankle injury during Norway's 2-1 victory over Austria in Oslo last night, and will have an MRI scan today in London to discover the full extent of the setback, according to Dagbladet.

With the Nations League encounter poised at 1-1 with 23 minutes to play, Norway's captain collided with Christoph Baumgarnter as both players went for the ball. The Austrian midfielder inadvertently stepped on Odegaard's heel, causing his ankle to twist, resulting in the Arsenal playmaker being forced off the pitch.

The 25-year-old's teammates reportedly saw him sat with ice and tape around his ankle in the dressing room after the game, with the early indications suggesting it could be a significant injury. With the North London Derby this weekend, Mikel Arteta and Arsenal will hope for a positive result when the full diagnosis is made later today.

Odegaard to Have MRI Scan in London Today

The midfielder had ice and tape around his ankle in the dressing room

Having already had Riccardo Calafiori pick up a knock during the international break, with the Italian returning to the club as a precaution after suffering a freak setback against France, it certainly hasn't been a positive week for Arteta. The Gunners are set to enter a crucial period of the season, playing every three days in a congested fixture schedule.

The North Londoners travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face rivals Spurs, Bergamo to face Atalanta and then the Etihad to face Manchester City next week, a difficult run in which they'll need a deep and full strength set of options to pick from. Odegaard leaving the pitch in tears during Norway's Nations League match will have made Arteta wince, with the Spaniard already without injured Mikel Merino and suspended Declan Rice for the derby on Sunday.

According to Norwegian outlet Dagbladet, the former Real Madrid man will undergo an MRI scan in London today to ascertain a full diagnosis, which should give a clear indication of how long his spell on the sidelines will be. The same report suggests his Norway teammates saw him with ice and tape around his ankle, usually a sign of at least a reasonably significant issue.

Odegaard netted eleven goals and provided eleven assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal last season, and thus is a pivotal part of Arteta's side, so losing him for a lengthy spell could be detrimental to the club's title aspirations.

Odegaard's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 8 Assists 10 Shots Per 90 2.18 Expected Assists Per 90 0.33 Key Passes Per 90 2.97 Progressive Passes Per 90 10

Arsenal Fans Not Happy With Norway Manager

The coach appeared to crack jokes after the game

In the aftermath of last night's match, in which Erling Haaland ultimately scored the winner ten minutes from time, Norway manager Stale Solbakken seemingly appeared to crack jokes when asked about Odegaard's injury. Arsenal fans were left upset by the coach's chirpy comments on the incident, with Solbakken suggesting in jest that Arteta would not be contacting him to thank him, before appearing to smirk over this statement.

The former Wolves manager confirmed that the issue was an ankle sprain, and that the time spent on the sideline could be minimal if the ligament isn't torn. He also validated reports that Odegaard was sat with physiotherapists around him in the dressing room after the game.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 10/09/2024