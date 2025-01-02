Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani in the January transfer window, according to The Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel.

Kolo Muani is deemed surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes after falling down Luis Enrique's pecking order. He's made just two starts in 10 Ligue 1 games, finding the net twice while providing one assist.

The French forward joined the Parisians from Eintracht Frankfurt in September 2023 for a whooping £77 million. That price tag has weighed heavily on the out-of-favour 26-year-old, who will likely leave the club in January or next summer.

Arsenal have been given the opportunity to sign Kolo Muani, although the Gunners haven't decided on a potential move. He has three years left on his contract with PSG.

Randal Kolo Muani PSG Stats 2024-25 (Ligue 1) Appearances 10 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected Goals (xG) 4.67 Shots Per Game 1.6 Big Chances Missed 7 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 0.5 Successful Dribbles 0.7 (50%) Ground Duels Won 1.8 (41%) Aerial Duels Won 0.9 (75%)

Kolo Muani could help Arsenal deal with Bukayo Saka's Injury

The Gunners might prefer a loan deal

Mokbel claims Mikel Arteta is 'desperately pushing for an attacker' this January. The Gunners are chasing Liverpool at the top of the Premier League and could do with more firepower, especially now that Bukayo Saka will potentially be sidelined for four months.

Gabriel Jesus has reignited his career with goalscoring consistency during the winter but can't be expected to continue as the club's sole out-and-out number nine. Kolo Muani could rotate with Jesus to share the load of leading the line for the North Londoners on all fronts.

Kolo Muani can play on the right wing, which could also help Arteta deal with Saka's absence. It's easy to forget how lethal the 27-cap France international was at Frankfurt, registering 26 goals and 17 assists in 50 games.

PSG's valuation of Kolo Muani isn't stated, but he likely won't come cheap, given the amount the Parisians spent on him two years ago. If a loan deal is possible, this might suit Arsenal more as they can strengthen their squad in other areas, and they are monitoring Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell.

The Emirates isn't the only potential escape route from his Paris struggles. The Gunners' North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also studying a potential move, while Manchester United and Liverpool have also been keeping tabs.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 01/01/2025