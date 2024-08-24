Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling, who has been told he can leave the club according to reports.

After being left out of the Blues' opening day defeat to Manchester City, Sterling is expected to be one of up to 12 names that are set for the chopping block at Stamford Bridge.

Having already been cut out of Enzo Maresca's Europa Conference League squad list, the 29-year-old is aware of the threat of being left ineligible to play in the Premier League this season and his representatives are believed to be hard at work as they attempt to find a solution. It appears as though a move to the Gunners could be one route that Sterling takes as he seeks to link up with former coach Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal Offered Chance to Sign Sterling

The winger would prefer to stay in London

HITC's Graeme Bailey has stated that due to the player's desire to stay put in London, a possible move to the Emirates has now been put on the table. While it is not yet known if Chelsea would accept a bid from their local rival, or if Arsenal would even make a concrete offer, it has been claimed that Sterling's representatives have been in contact with the title challengers.

Ahead of this weekend's Premier League fixtures, Gunners boss Arteta was asked about the England international, who he had worked closely with during his time as assistant manager at Manchester City:

"My time with Raheem was exceptional. We built a really strong relationship together. He was unbelievable at that time. "He taught me a lot as well, about individuals, how the players think, how we help them and support them. He is someone I have really strong feelings about."

Raheem Sterling's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League Shot-creating actions 4.16 Shots 2.55 Key passes 1.70 Shots on target 1.00 Goals 0.40 Assists 0.21

The north Londoner's are believed to be in the market for a new wide-man, holding an interest in the likes of Ademola Lookman, Barcelona's Raphinha and Athletic Bilbao starlet Nico Williams..

Chelsea splashed £50million on signing Sterling from Manchester City just two years ago, with the England international deemed as a "fully fledged superstar" at the time, however a change in strategy has seen him outcasted from the squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Arteta has only signed when player aged 29 or over (Willian from Chelsea in 2020).

Sterling's London Alternatives

Crystal Palace and West Ham United are also believed to be interested

With Sterling's desire to stay in London strong, the door has been opened for the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham to make an attempted swoop for the player. It has been suggested that the Eagles in particular are among the strongest suitors for the 29-year-old, with Oliver Glasner labeling Sterling as a 'fantastic player' ahead of his side's clash with the Irons on Saturday. There is belief surrounding the club that a replacement for Michael Olise, who joined Bayern Munich in the summer, is still of high priority.

The Hammers are another name that has popped up when discussing the former Liverpool man's potential new landing spot, with their interest in the 82-capped star first being reported on in June. HITC's update also claims that there could be some potential destinations further afield, with Aston Villa and Newcastle United also keeping tabs of the out of favour forward.

