Arsenal have been presented with the opportunity to sign former Everton and Juventus forward Moise Kean this month, journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed for the Boot Room.

With Mikel Arteta's current strikers misfiring for the most part, there is mounting pressure on the Gunners head coach to sign a reliable goalscorer this month. And while Kean may not be the first name you think of when the word 'goalscorer' is mentioned, his return of 16 goals in 26 appearances for Fiorentina this season has alerted the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

As such, he has now been offered to Arsenal in a bid to ease their striker worries.

Moise Kean Would be a Surprise Signing

His previous spell in the Premier League didn't work out

Kean's last spell in the Premier League didn't exactly pan out as hoped, as the 24-year-old with 'blistering pace' netted just four goals for the club from 39 appearances in all competitions.

Nevertheless, he has found his feet in Serie A of late, having moved to Fiorentina last summer from Juventus.

Another striker plying his trade in Italy this season is Atalanta forward Mario Retegui, who Bailey claims has also been offered to Arsenal.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will take a chance on Kean, who would be a high-risk signing. Kean's impressive 2024/25 campaign was preceded by several underwhelming seasons at Juventus.

With this in mind, Arsenal could choose to keep their powder dry in the final days of the January transfer window, and instead to go all-in for a big-name striker this summer.

Alexander Isak is Arsenal's 'Dream' Signing

The Newcastle striker has been in sensational form this season

Newcastle United marksman Alexander Isak is the man many fans want the club to sign and is seen as Mikel Arteta's "dream" target, although his £120 million price tag could prove problematic.

The 25-year-old has scored 48 goals in 73 Premier League appearances since joining the Mapgies in 2022 from Real Sociedad.

Other strikers linked with a move to North London in recent months include RB Leipzig youngster Benjamin Sesko, Juve's Dusan Vlahovic and Aston Villa's Jhon Duran.

Meanwhile, the club could yet sign a wonderkid midfielder this month in the form of Norwegian Sverre Nypan, who has been heavily linked with a move from Rosenborg.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 28-01-25.