Arsenal have been offered an opportunity to sign Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman in January, but are unsure whether the deal would represent good value, according to MailOnline.

The Gunners are said to be in the market for reinforcements up front after losing Gabriel Jesus to a season-ending ACL injury at the weekend, but have yet to pinpoint their clear target.

According to MailOnline, Arsenal appreciate Coman but are unlikely to pursue a deal in January, with his fee and wage demands deemed expensive.

The North Londoners are more likely to seek loan deals from abroad in the closing stages of the winter window, unless they decide to pursue one of their summer targets.

Kingsley Coman Offered to Arsenal

January deal deemed too expensive

Coman is reportedly one of the best-paid players at Bayern, taking home around £275,000 per week, with only Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry earning more.

The 28-year-old has struggled for regular minutes under new boss Vincent Kompany this season, starting just seven games in the Bundesliga and two in the Champions League.

Coman still has more than two years left on his contract, running until June 2027, but it is unclear if the Frenchman will see out his deal after spending much of this season on the bench.

Arsenal have yet to make any new signings in January after losing both Jesus and Bukayo Saka to long-term injuries, but are thought to be gearing up for a busy end to the transfer window.

The Gunners could boost their winter budget with Oleksandr Zinchenko’s departure to Borussia Dortmund soon, with the two clubs now in talks over the Ukrainian international’s move.

Zinchenko is reportedly open to a move to Dortmund in January, having fallen behind Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order this season.

Kingsley Coman's Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 21 Goals 3 Assists 2 Minutes played 695

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-01-25.