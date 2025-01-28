Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Atalanta star Mateo Retegui in January to address their injury crisis up front, TBR Football has claimed.

The Gunners were reportedly presented with the opportunity to land the 25-year-old Italy international, who has been excelling in Serie A this season, scoring 19 goals in 29 appearances.

Arsenal are expecting a busy final week of the January transfer window as they look to boost Mikel Arteta’s frontline with a new signing ahead of the February 3 deadline.

While they have been linked with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, a mid-season move for the Slovenian international appears unlikely at present.

Arsenal Offered Mateo Retegui

May consider signing the 25-year-old

According to TBR Football, Arsenal may consider signing Retegui before the transfer deadline if they cannot secure one of Mikel Arteta’s long-term striker targets.

The Italy international, labelled ‘world-class’ by Andrea Carnevale, has been leading the Serie A goalscoring charts this term, netting 16 goals in 20 appearances and averaging a goal every 72 minutes.

The 25-year-old joined Atalanta last summer, signing a four-year deal upon his arrival from Genoa, meaning the Bergamo-based club are in a strong negotiating position should Arsenal make an approach.

The Gunners have yet to identify their striker target after losing Gabriel Jesus to a season-ending ACL injury and are still weighing up their options.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are also monitoring Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran and have reportedly made contact in recent weeks to understand the Colombian’s situation.

Duran is expected to be a costly option for any Premier League club after Villa rejected a £57m bid from West Ham United for the Colombian striker earlier this month.

Arsenal have yet to register any first-team transfer activity in January but may soon offload full-backs Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who are now targets for Celtic and Borussia Dortmund, respectively.

Mateo Retegui's Atalanta Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 20 Goals 16 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 72 Minutes played 1,151

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-01-25.