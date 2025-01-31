Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface before Monday’s transfer deadline, TBR Football has claimed.

The Gunners are still looking for attacking reinforcements in the final days of the January window and may consider a late move for the Nigeria international to address their injury crisis up front.

Boniface is reportedly being offered around the Premier League after his move to Saudi Arabia collapsed, as Al-Nassr opted for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, despite agreeing a deal worth over £50m for the Nigerian.

The 24-year-old is said to be ‘widely admired’ in England and has become a topic of conversation at several clubs, who have all been made aware of his uncertain situation in Germany.

Arsenal Eyeing Late Victor Boniface Move

Among Premier League clubs interested

According to TBR Football, Leverkusen are willing to let Boniface leave this month amid interest from clubs in England and Saudi Arabia.

The 24-year-old, who joined Bayer in July 2023 from Union SG, has had a difficult second season under Xabi Alonso and has just returned from a two-month injury absence.

Bayer have not necessarily missed Boniface’s presence during his time on the sidelines, as they went on an eight-game winning streak in the Bundesliga and narrowed the gap on leaders Bayern Munich.

Before his setback in mid-November, Boniface, labelled 'world-class' by This Day, made 15 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring eight goals and providing one assist.

Arsenal are believed to be targeting reinforcements up front in the final days of the January transfer window, having lost Gabriel Jesus to a worrying injury earlier this month.

The Brazilian forward was ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury, forcing the Gunners to enter the market to find his replacement.

Mikel Arteta’s side have yet to make significant progress on any of their potential targets but are thought to be eyeing Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

Victor Boniface's Bayer Leverkusen Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 10 Goals 6 Assists 1 Expected goals 6.5 Expected assisted goals 1.0 Minutes played 658

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares ‘Private’ Arsenal Transfer Update on Sesko Arsenal may have to look elsewhere in their pursuit of a new striker.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-01-25.