Arsenal maintained their strong grip on the summit of the Premier League on Sunday with a convincing 4-1 win at the Emirtaes over managerless Crystal Palace.

The game was pretty much over by the hour mark as goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka gave The Gunners a healthy lead by the 55th minute, however Crystal Palace hit back through Jeffrey Schlupp eight minutes later to make things a little less comfortable.

However, starboy Saka was on hand to double his tally and put the game well beyond Crystal Palace, ensuring Mikel Arteta's men moved into an eight-point lead over Manchester City who had FA Cup action this weekend instead, meaning they do have a game in hand on the leaders currently.

Arsenal move eight points clear

At this stage of the season, eight points is a huge lead for The Gunners with 10 games left, although that could be five by the time City catch up. However, psychologically, it looks like Arsenal have a much healthier lead than just five points and adds pressure to the chasers, points on the board is always better than games in hand!

After the game, The Gunners were in high spirits, both on the pitch, in the stands and in London. Another hurdle was successfully negotiated as Arteta and co. look to bring the first league title to the north London giants since 2003. Two decades without a league for a club like Arsenal seems criminal, although it does show how nothing is guaranteed in football.

When driving home after the final whistle, Oleksandr Zinchenko has been filmed from the passenger seat of his car, driving through the streets of London, celebrating with fans out the window, there may still be a long way to go, but The Gunners are certainly believing, and the players are loving the hype the fans are making.

Video: Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrating with Arsenal fans after Crystal Palace win

You can see just how much it means to everyone involved at the club. After a dismal season last time out, to turn it around and become genuine title challengers, holding an eight-point lead (potentially five) with 10 games to go is remarkable.

Credit has to go to Arteta who has managed to create a special atmosphere at the Emirates, although I'm sure Richard Keys won't be quick to laud the Spaniard!

Can Arsenal hold onto their grasp on top spot? Or will City's experience be the deciding factor in the run-in? It's certainly gearing up to be an enthralling finale to the season.