Highlights Ray Parlour is expecting Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jorginho and Gabriel Martinelli to start for Arsenal against Bayern Munich.

The former Arsenal star believes Mikel Arteta and Edu need to upgrade in the left-back position this summer.

Parlour has his doubts over Oleksandr Zinchenko from a defensive point of view.

Arsenal travel to Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening for their Champions League quarter-final second leg clash. The score is currently tied at 2-2, and it will be an eagerly anticipated clash with a spot in the semi-finals at stake.

There are plenty of talking points going into Wednesday's match, but towards the top of the list is the full-backs at Arsenal for two reasons. The first is the team selection against Bayern, and the second is the position overall heading into the summer transfer window. Former Gunners midfielder Ray Parlour has spoken exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, on behalf of NetBet Online Casino, about both.

Team Selection for Arsenal vs Bayern

Tomiyasu and Jorginho in?

Parlour expects right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu to come into the same against Bayern this week. Ben White played at right-back in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, and again in the shock 2-0 defeat to Villa over the weekend. White picked up a yellow card and was substituted against Villa, and could now be replaced in the line-up by a returning Tomiyasu. Parlour, though, wants White to play too, so there could be a reshuffle in defence to accommodate both players.

Elsewhere on the pitch, Parlour thinks Gabriel Martinelli and Jorginho should start against Bayern. He's also hoping for positive news on the fitness of Ben White and Martin Odegaard ahead of a crucial match for Arsenal. "I do expect Arteta to make changes against Bayern," Parlour said.

"I think Tomiyasu may well come in at full-back and Martinelli may also start. Jorghino as well could come in. I hope White and Odegaard are fit as they have been great this season and are key to how Arsenal play."

How Zinchenko has performed in 2023-24 Appearances 33 Goals 1 Assists 2 Yellow cards 3 Red cards 0 Minutes played 2,031

Zinchenko and the Summer Full-Back Situation

It could be a huge summer transfer window for Arsenal this year, particularly if they win the Premier League. One position Parlour believes Arsenal will need to address is full-back, perhaps hinting they need someone more defensive-minded on the left-hand side.

He has praised Oleksandr Zinchenko for his "great" attacking qualities, but says the Ukrainian is "not the best" defensively. That balance may need to be addressed, but Parlour is putting his "trust" in manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu to get a full-back in the transfer market over the summer.

Parlour said: "I think Arsenal will look at the full-back situation this summer as this position is very important. Going forward Zinchenko is great - he is so calm on the ball and has helped to take Arsenal to challenge for the title. Defensively he may not be the best but gives the side a good attacking threat. I’m not sure who Mikel and Edu are looking at, but I trust them in the transfer market to get a full-back."

Statistics according to Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-04-24.