Arsenal could be priced out of a deal to land Ollie Watkins this transfer window, with Aston Villa adamant of their chances to keep the player, Fabrizio Romano has revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners launched a surprise attempt to sign the Villans' star for a fee in the region of £60 million last week, but the proposal was quickly pushed back. With the midlands-based club having sanctioned the sale of Jhon Duran to Al Nassr, it is unlikely they are willing to negotiate the departure of another key first-team forward.

It leaves Mikel Arteta and his entourage in a predicament, as they continue to scour the market for attacking reinforcements before the transfer window slams shut on February 3rd.

Romano: Watkins to Arsenal 'Really Complicated'

Aston Villa do not want to part ways with their star

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano noted the latest update in Arsenal's pursuit of Watkins this winter. He said:

"Ollie Watkins is another player they wanted. They made a bid. It was rejected by Aston Villa. The situation was quite tense between clubs. Villa were not happy with the leaks on the day when they were playing a crucial game in the Champions League. Unai Emery is really pushing internally to keep the player at the club, and he believes Ollie Watkins is too important for Aston Villa for the second half of the season, so he absolutely doesn't want him to leave. So it's not going to be easy for Arsenal to convince Villa on Ollie Watkins. It would take, I think, a really big amount of money, or it's going to be really complicated."

Ollie Watkins' 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 23 Minutes Played 1,596 Goals 10 Assists 5 Shots per 90 3.21 Key Passes per 90 1.07

Indeed, Aston Villa's top-scorer this term is none other than Watkins, who has notched 11 goals for himself, and assisted a further 10 in all competitions. One of the best strikers in world football, it could be a vital boost for Arsenal and their title aspirations if they are to acquire the 29-year-old.

Moreover, he is a boyhood Arsenal fan, and ESPN journalist, James Olley, revealed that Watkins "would like" a switch to the Emirates.

However, with the transfer window ticking into its final days, the Gunners may be forced to look elsewhere for a new forward. As such, Bayern Munich ace, Mathys Tel, is nearing an exit from Bavaria, and has been linked with Arsenal, among a plethora of clubs in England.

